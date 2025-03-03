Wild Africa, a wildlife conservation organisation, has projected that Nigeria’s travel and tourism sector will create 2.6 million new jobs over the next decade and generate nearly N12.3 trillion ($8.2 billion) by 2032.

Festus Iyorah, Nigeria’s Representative at Wild Africa, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, during the World Wildlife Day 2025 event in Lagos.

He emphasised the need for increased investment in wildlife conservation to drive economic growth and protect Nigeria’s iconic species.

Wildlife on the brink of extinction

Iyorah noted that Africa’s wildlife populations have declined by 76% over the past 50 years, citing the 2024 Living Planet Report.

He warned that Nigeria’s situation is dire, with species such as lions, elephants, chimpanzees, and gorillas facing extinction.

“For example, Nigeria’s elephant population has declined by 99%, with only about 300–400 elephants remaining in the wild,” he said.

Iyorah emphasised that sustainably managing natural resources and preserving wildlife and wild spaces is essential for fostering a profitable wildlife economy with strong growth potential.

He warned that without immediate investment in conservation, species loss would accelerate, leading to devastating consequences for both nature and economies that rely on natural resources.

Africa’s ecotourism industry driving economic growth

Across Africa, 80% of tourists visit the continent for its wildlife, fueling an ecotourism industry worth $12.4 billion annually, which supports local economies and communities.

“In Kenya, wildlife tourism contributes 10.4% to GDP, employing millions and generating $2.7 billion in 2023,” Iyorah said, stressing the economic benefits of conservation.

He highlighted that Nigeria’s travel and tourism sector is projected to grow at an average rate of 5.4% between 2022 and 2032, underscoring its significant potential to drive economic growth.

“The sector is expected to create 2.6 million new jobs over the next decade and generate nearly N12.3 trillion ($8.2 billion) by 2032,” he added.

Iyorah highlighted Wild Africa’s ongoing efforts to promote and protect Nigeria’s wildlife and wild spaces, leveraging radio, TV, billboards, newspaper publications, and public service announcements (PSAs) to raise awareness.

As part of this campaign, influential Nigerian ambassadors such as 2Baba and Nela Duke Ekpenyong are being featured to showcase Nigeria’s wildlife tourism potential and the need for conservation efforts.

Businesses must prioritise conservation – Experts

He quoted Dr. Mark Ofua, Wild Africa’s West Africa Spokesperson, as saying: “Conservation is a symphony, and all hands must be on deck. Businesses must see conservation efforts as their corporate social responsibility, working with governments, conservation organisations, and individuals. Together, we can harmonise our efforts, mobilise resources, and create a resilient future for our planet’s precious biodiversity.”

Iyorah also cited Peter Knights, Chief Executive Officer of Wild Africa, who stressed the critical importance of conservation, stating:

“Without nature, we will not survive. Whether it’s countering our carbon footprints, safeguarding our watersheds, maintaining jobs in tourism, or keeping fishing at sustainable levels—investing in conservation in Africa isn’t charity, it’s a necessity. A world without wildlife is not just an ecological disaster; it’s an economic one, too.”

As part of efforts to mark World Wildlife Day 2025, Iyorah urged the Nigerian public to support sustainable ecotourism by visiting national parks, donating to local conservation organisations, or volunteering to help preserve the country’s rich biodiversity.