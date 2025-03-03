BUA Cement has announced a final dividend of N2.05 per ordinary share of 50 Kobo each for the period ended 31st December 2024, payable to registered members.

This announcement was detailed in a press release published on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) on 3rd March, signed by the company secretary, Hauwa Satomi.

According to the company, the dividend will be distributed solely to shareholders listed in the company’s Register of Members as of the close of business on 8th August 2025.

Additionally, the payment will be made electronically on the 28th of August 2025 by the company’s registrar.

“On the 28th of August 2025, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names are on the Register of Members as of 8th August 2025, provided they have completed the e-dividend registration and authorized the Registrar to deposit their dividends directly into their bank accounts,” the statement noted.

Shareholders who have not yet registered for e-dividends were encouraged to download the E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form available on the Registrar’s website.

What to know

The dividend in question is the final dividend for the period ended 31st December 2024, and it is designated exclusively for shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members.

The Register of Shareholders will be closed from August 11th to August 15th, 2025 (both days inclusive).

Shareholders holding unclaimed dividend warrants and share certificates that have not yet been presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar for assistance.

Africa Prudential Plc is the Registrar overseeing this process.

Performance overview

BUA Cement Plc reported a profit before tax of N99.630 billion for the financial year ending December 31, 2024, marking a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 48.20% from 2023.

According to the annual report reviewed by Nairametrics, the company’s full-year revenue rose by 90.54% YoY to N876.4 billion, mainly due to strong domestic sales in its bagged cement segment.

However, the cost of sales also increased significantly, rising by 108.74% year-over-year to N576.2 billion.

Despite these rising costs, BUA Cement’s operating profit grew to N144 billion, indicating some stability in its core operations, as reflected in the operating profit margin.

Total assets increased by 29.17% to N1.57 trillion, but shareholders’ funds saw only a slight rise of 0.86%.

As of the market close on March 3, 2025, the company’s shares are trading at N93, showing a decline from a peak of N185 in January 2024.