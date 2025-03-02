The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, has commenced the N80 billion reconstruction and upgrade of the Alau Dam in Borno State.

The dam is a critical infrastructure for water supply, irrigation, and flood control in the region, built between 1984 and 1986.

However, on September 10, 2024, it collapsed due to severe flooding, displacing thousands and disrupting agricultural activities and the water supply.

The disaster also triggered devastating floods in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, killing over 30 people and displacing 400,000 residents.

In response, President Bola Tinubu approved an N80 billion intervention fund for the dam’s reconstruction.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) formally approved the project on February 4, setting the stage for rehabilitation efforts.

The decision to reconstruct and upgrade Alau Dam was based on recommendations from a high-powered technical committee led by the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev. The committee was tasked with assessing dam infrastructure nationwide.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday at Alau, Utsev emphasized that the project would directly enhance water supply, flood control, and agricultural productivity in Borno State.

“This is not just another infrastructure project. This is a direct response to the devastating floods of 2024 and a demonstration of the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to the well-being and prosperity of Nigerians, particularly the people of Borno State,” he stated.

Phased reconstruction plan

The Minister explained that before its collapse, the Alau Dam played a pivotal role in providing irrigation for thousands of hectares of farmland and supplying potable water to Maiduguri and its environs. However, decades of neglect, climate change impacts, and increased demand had weakened its capacity.

He disclosed that the reconstruction would be executed in two phases over 24 months, ensuring both immediate relief and long-term resilience.

“Phase one, which will take place between March and September 2025, will focus on urgent interventions to mitigate flood risks and restore the dam’s basic infrastructure.

“Phase two, commencing in October 2025 and running until 2027, will focus on comprehensive rehabilitation and upgrade, including desilting, structural reinforcements, and expansion of irrigation channels to support sustainable agriculture and water supply,” he stated.

Utsev assured that the project would be executed transparently, with strict adherence to quality and safety standards.

Governor Zulum calls for concurrent execution

In his remarks, Governor Babagana Zulum commended the Federal Government’s swift intervention, describing the reconstruction as a crucial step toward rebuilding lives, boosting the local economy, and ensuring long-term food security.

“This groundbreaking ceremony is a testament to the government’s unwavering commitment to not just rebuilding physical infrastructure but restoring the livelihoods and dignity of our people,” Zulum said.

Governor Babagana Zulum noted that the collapse of the Alau Dam had significantly impacted farmers, herders, and households in Borno State, making its reconstruction critical for food security, economic stability, and water availability.

While acknowledging the project’s two-phase execution, he appealed for both phases to be carried out concurrently, emphasizing the urgent need to clear the silt in the water basin.

“I want to appeal to the Honourable Minister to consider executing both phases concurrently, especially to clear the silting and restore the full functionality of the dam,” Zulum stated.

He also commended President Bola Tinubu’s administration for its post-flood relief efforts, including the deployment of 200 trucks of food grains, which helped stabilize affected communities.

As part of broader development efforts, Zulum announced the approval for the construction of a primary school and hospital in the Alau community.

“I have approved the construction of a primary school and hospital for the Alau community to ensure the holistic development of the area,” he stated.

The governor urged residents of Alau and neighboring communities to cooperate with contractors and support the smooth execution of the project.

Agriculture minister stresses need for irrigation expansion

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, stressed the importance of expanding irrigation facilities alongside the dam reconstruction to enhance dry season farming and boost food production.

He called on the Ministry of Water Resources to incorporate irrigation infrastructure into the project, adding that his ministry was ready to partner with the Borno State government to support farmers in utilizing the fertile land surrounding the Alau Dam.

He added that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is prepared to collaborate in maximizing the agricultural potential of this project.