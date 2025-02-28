Communications infrastructure company IHS Nigeria has said it hopes to build a tech ecosystem that will create over 10,000 direct and indirect jobs through the Ilorin Innovation Hub, an initiative of the Kwara State Government, built and equipped in partnership with the company.

IHS Nigeria CEO, Mohamad Darwish stated this on Thursday during a press conference to announce the commencement of incubation and acceleration programs at the newly built Hub.

According to Darwish, the facility was designed and built as an ecosystem to help nurture creative talents and drive technological innovations, entrepreneurship, and overall economic growth across Kwara State in particular and Nigeria in general.

He added that the project is aligned with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda of investing in the digital economy to stimulate local industries, enhance competitiveness, increase productivity and provide millions of Nigerians with new skills, as well as long-term employment and wealth creation opportunities.

CcHub, Future Africa to drive accelerator programs

IHS Nigeria is working with two program managers, Co-creation Hub (CcHub) and Future Africa, to facilitate the rollout of programs aimed at empowering startups, businesses, and young innovators with the tools to succeed in the digital economy.

According to IHS, CcHub, a leading pan-African creative and innovation ecosystem enabler, will design and implement sustainable models to help build capacity for innovation, support top innovators and startups in the region, and strengthen the innovation ecosystem, further helping attract and connect key players.

Future Africa, an innovation fund dedicated to supporting founders who are shaping Africa’s future, will oversee the implementation of three key programs: Advanced Technical Leadership Training, Corporate Innovation and Accelerator Program, and Ecosystem Development and Mentorship Initiative.

IHS Nigeria and the Kwara State Government are aiming to help stimulate the growth of the technological ecosystem in Kwara State and across Nigeria through the programs.

“Through tailored training, incubation, and accelerator programs, we aim to cultivate a thriving tech ecosystem that generates over 10,000 direct and indirect jobs in the coming years across digital skills, agricultural technology, and energy innovation,” Darwish stated.

Complementing 3MTT

Darwish said the initiative also complements IHS Nigeria’s ongoing partnership with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy on the Three Million Technical Talent (3MTT) Learning Community, aimed at empowering three million Nigerians with critical digital skills.

“As Nigeria’s backbone of digital possibilities and an enabler of mobile connectivity, we believe this hub will create opportunities for millions of Nigerians with brilliant ideas looking for the facilities, training, expertise, mentorship and funding support to turn their ideas into viable businesses.

“Businesses that will contribute to the overall socioeconomic upliftment of Kwara State and Nigeria more broadly.

“We are optimistic that this facility will support the rise of additional unicorns in Nigeria in multiple sectors, highlighting the depth and resilience of Nigeria’s talent to compete in the global market, akin to how IHS, as a company with roots in Nigeria, has already demonstrated,” Darwish said.

Kwara becoming a tech state

Speaking at the conference, the representative of the Kwara State Government, the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dr Mary Ayinde, said the state is becoming innovative and tech-driven.