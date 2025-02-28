The capital market has been a cornerstone of economic prosperity, enabling wealth creation, capital raising, and portfolio diversification.

As digital transformation reshapes global financial markets, the demand for seamless, real-time trading solutions has become imperative.

In response to this shift, DLM Securities, a subsidiary of DLM Capital Group, proudly announces the launch of ETrade, an advanced online stock trading platform designed to redefine investment accessibility and efficiency.

e-Trade by DLM securities is a dynamic, technology-driven platform tailored for retail and institutional investors. It provides a seamless and intuitive experience for executing trades, ensuring that users can buy and sell shares effortlessly from anywhere in the world.

The platform offers comprehensive market insights with real-time updates on global and local trends, instant trade execution for timely investment decisions, account balance management with detailed reports, contract notes accessibility for improved financial tracking, automated transaction alerts for transparency and accountability, and real-time portfolio valuation to monitor investment performance.

The platform enables partnership agreements with sub-brokers, allowing other traders to seamlessly manage their clients independently themselves seamlessly. It also offers commission concessions on brokerage services.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Isiaka Atanda, CIIA, FCS, Managing Director of DLM Securities, stated, “e-Trade is more than just a trading platform; it is our commitment to democratizing access to investment opportunities, ensuring that both seasoned and first-time investors can navigate the capital markets with confidence and ease.” With this groundbreaking initiative, DLM Securities reaffirms its dedication to financial empowerment, providing investors with the tools and technology needed to make informed, strategic trading decisions in today’s fast-paced capital markets’’ he added.

DLM Securities is a licensed Broker/Dealer regulated by the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and a trading license holder of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) as a Market Maker and Broker/ Dealer. The firm is also a Dealing Member of the Financial Market Dealers Quotation (FMDQ) and National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD). With a reputation for excellence, DLM Securities serves a diverse clientele, including institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals, pension fund administrators, insurance companies, and public institutions.

The firm sets itself apart with a strategic approach to risk management, minimizing exposure to market volatility while maintaining a disciplined investment strategy. It has a strong track record of delivering stable and sustainable returns, prioritizes long-term value investing in high-quality assets with strong growth potential, and remains committed to innovation by continuously learning and adapting to emerging market trends and technologies.

e-Trade is now live, and investors can easily sign up, fund their accounts, and begin trading by visiting https://etrade.dlm.group/

For further inquiries, contact DLM Securities at equities@dlm.group or call +234 803 407 9029, +234 805 413 7635.