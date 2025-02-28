The Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, on Thursday, February 27, 2025, convicted and sentenced an Indian national, Chandra Singh, to 10 years in prison for procurement fraud amounting to N816,361,386.75.

Justice I.O. Ijelu delivered the judgment following a case instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Lagos Zonal Directorate of the EFCC had arraigned Singh before Justice Ijelu on November 24, 2022, on a 19-count charge bordering on the retention of stolen property and bribery amounting to N816,361,386.75.

Singh was arrested and prosecuted for retaining stolen property and engaging in bribery.

EFCC’s Case

According to the EFCC’s charges, Chandra Prankash Singh, while employed by African Natural Resources and Mines Limited, allegedly solicited, indirectly, to confer undue advantage on his company, CVN Engineering Limited, by influencing his employer to award a contract worth N365,757,457.00 to CVN Engineering Limited.

Another charge stated:

“That Chandra Prankash Singh, on or before January 1, 2021, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, while in the employment of African Natural Resources and Mines Limited, solicited, indirectly, to confer undue advantage on your company, Neo Paints Nigeria Limited, in order to influence your employer to award a contract worth N243,141,638.75 to Neo Paints Nigeria Limited.”

The EFCC further alleged that the defendant dishonestly retained $4,150 belonging to African Natural Resources and Mines Limited.

During his arraignment, Singh pleaded “not guilty” to all charges, leading to the commencement of his trial.

The EFCC’s prosecution counsel, Bilikisu Buhari, called nine witnesses and presented several documentary pieces of evidence to support the case against Singh.

Court’s Verdict

Delivering judgment on Thursday, February 27, 2025, Justice Ijelu upheld the EFCC’s evidence, finding the defendant guilty on several counts.

According to the EFCC, the judge sentenced Singh to 10 years in prison without the option of a fine.

The court also ordered him to pay N345 million in restitution to the victim.

What you should know

The referenced conviction adds to the list of financial corruption verdicts secured by the EFCC, one of Nigeria’s frontline anti-graft agencies.