As the headline sponsor of the InnovateAI Conference 2025, Sterling Bank has firmly demonstrated its commitment to responsible technology integration and innovation in Nigeria’s financial landscape.

Held on February 21, 2025, at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos, the conference brought together key decision-makers, industry experts, and policymakers to forge a path toward inclusive growth and smarter banking solutions.

Under the theme “Scaling AI Adoption in Nigeria: Catalyzing Cross-Sectoral Innovation and Fostering Inclusive Growth,” the event served as an interactive forum for discussions on strategic implementation, evolving regulatory frameworks, and the development of future-ready talent. During the panel session “AI and the Future of Work in Nigeria,” Temi Dalley, Group Chief Human Resources Officer of Sterling HoldCo, emphasized the need to harness technology to deliver real-world value. Her insights resonated with key industry leaders, including Rodger Werkhoven, Independent Creative Director at OpenAI; Sade Dada, Head of Public Policy at Meta for Anglophone West Africa; and Chinwe Okoli, Special Assistant to the Governor of Anambra State on Innovation & Business Incubation.

RelatedStories No Content Available

While explaining the bank’s stance, “When we talk about leveraging technology in banking, it’s not merely about the tools but about creating strategic value-drive innovation, enhancing operational efficiency, and delivering superior customer satisfaction. Building technical skills and understanding data are crucial, but so is our commitment to ethics and governance. Our goal is to ensure every employee, regardless of their role, understands how technology can work for us, and more importantly, for our customers.”

Sterling Bank’s influence extends beyond thought leadership. The bank actively implemented solutions like Naya, its AI-powered banking assistant, to streamline operations, offer personalized customer service, and simplify transactions. This practical application of technology is just one example of how Sterling Bank is not only shaping the future of financial services but also driving tangible innovations that benefit the wider industry.

By fostering a national dialogue on responsible technology use, Sterling Bank is setting a new standard for integrating ethical practices with digital transformation.

The partnerships and insights gained at the InnovateAI Conference 2025 are poised to inform future regulatory policies, targeted workforce development, and innovative projects, ensuring enhanced customer experiences and improved operational efficiency.

In an era defined by rapid digital change, Sterling Bank’s proactive approach heralds a future of sustainable progress, financial inclusion, and economic resilience for Nigeria.

About Sterling Bank

Sterling Bank is a leading financial institution dedicated to promoting economic growth and national development through strategic investments in entrepreneurship, capacity building, and innovative financial solutions.

With a strong focus on empowering businesses and communities, Sterling Bank continues to shape Nigeria’s economic landscape through impactful initiatives and forward-thinking partnerships.