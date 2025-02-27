The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has introduced new initiatives to tackle substandard and falsified medical products in the Northwest region.

The agency unveiled the Traceability Project during a stakeholder sensitization workshop on Wednesday.

NAFDAC’s Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who was represented by Mr. Bitrus Fraden, Director of Post-Marketing Surveillance, highlighted the significance of these initiatives in addressing the growing challenge of counterfeit medicines.

“Traceability is a legal framework for tracking products along the supply chain. With this technology, stakeholders can detect and prevent the entry of fake products into the supply chain,” she said.

Additionally, NAFDAC introduced the GreenBook and the Pediatric Regulation 2024 as part of its broader effort to enhance drug safety.

The GreenBook is designed to help consumers identify and avoid counterfeit or substandard products, while the Pediatric Regulation 2024 focuses on addressing the unique medical needs of children.

NAFDAC’s proactive measures

Adeyeye noted that counterfeiters have become more sophisticated in their illegal trade, making it necessary for NAFDAC to adopt modern technology and awareness strategies to mitigate their activities.

“Now that counterfeiters have adopted more sophisticated methods to advance their trade, the agency is poised to use technologies and modern means to mitigate their activities. Therefore, the sensitisation of stakeholders is highly relevant,” she added.

She also mentioned that over the years, NAFDAC has deployed several measures to combat substandard and fake medical products.

These include consumer safety publications, public awareness through newspapers, TV programmes, and updates on social media.

Adeyeye urged all stakeholders in the healthcare sector to support these initiatives to eliminate counterfeit drugs and ensure that Nigerians have access to quality, safe, and effective medical products.

Challenges in the Northwest region

Mr. Fraden Mullah, Director of NAFDAC Northwest Zone, stated that Kano remains a hotspot for counterfeit medical products, making it difficult to distinguish between genuine and substandard medicines.

“The agency has the power to prosecute anyone found guilty, depending on the offence. Punishments range from closure and seizure to revoking certificates,” he said.

The workshop was attended by key players in the healthcare industry, including representatives from the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria, the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists, the Nurses Association, and the Nigerian Association of Patent and Proprietary Medicine Dealers (NAPPMED).

The event served as a platform to educate stakeholders on the use of the new technologies in detecting and preventing counterfeit medicines.