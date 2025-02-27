ASR Africa has commenced the construction of a N250 Million medical science laboratory for Crescent University, Abeokuta.

The laboratory will enhance the capacity of the institution in meeting the National Development Plans and Transformational Agenda (NDTA) of the Federal Government of Nigeria, whilst filling the gap created by laboratory scientists who have left the country recently.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Ibraheem Gbajabiamila, expressed gratitude for the institution’s nomination by ASR Africa under its Tertiary Education Grant Scheme (TEGs).

He applauded ASR Africa for the award of the grant and noted that the project is the university’s topmost priority, considering its drive to expand its College of Health Sciences programs.

In his response, the MD CEO of ASR Africa, Dr Ubon Udoh, commended the management of the university for their academic achievements and systematic growth which is evident by the addition of three new colleges recently. These colleges include the College of Environmental Sciences (COES), Bola Ajibola College of Law (BACOLAW) and the College of Health Sciences (COHES). Dr Udoh reiterated the commitment of ASR Africa in ensuring a timely completion of the project.

The N250 Million grant will provide fixtures and fittings for the medical science laboratory which features a 300 sitting capacity auditorium, offices for Head of Departments and lecturers, lecture /seminar rooms. It will also serve as a laboratory facility for Medical Laboratory Science, Medical Biology, Hematology, Pharmacology/Therapeutics and Chemical Pathology.

The ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grant Scheme is targeted at supporting quality education within the tertiary education system in Nigeria and so far over 30 tertiary institutions in Nigeria have benefitted from this grant which ranges from N250 million to N 2 billion.

ABOUT ASR AFRICA

The brainchild of African Industrialist, Philanthropist and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) was established in 2021 to provide sustainable, impact-based, homegrown solutions to developmental issues affecting Health, Education and Social Development within Africa.