Shared Agent Network Expansion Facilities (SANEF) Limited has announced the appointment of Mrs. Uche Uzoebo as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective February 2025.

Uzoebo will succeed Mrs. Ronke Kuye, the pioneer CEO, who played a pivotal role in driving the company’s growth and advancing financial inclusion and agent banking across Nigeria.

According to a statement from the organization, under Kuye’s leadership, SANEF achieved significant milestones in deepening financial access for underserved communities.

Uzoebo’s experience

SANEF said Uzoebo brings over two decades of extensive experience in banking and financial services to her new role.

She is widely recognized as a thought leader and advocate for financial literacy, inclusive finance, women’s empowerment, and breaking economic barriers.

Her expertise spans financial inclusion, digital transformation, and economic empowerment, areas where she has made significant contributions to Nigeria’s financial landscape.

A certified Product Manager and Licensed National Business Development Service Provider (BDSP), Uzoebo is an active member of several prestigious financial organizations.

These include the Association of International Product Marketing & Management, Global Women in Management, and the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), among others.

Key contributions at SANEF

Before her appointment as CEO, Uzoebo served as SANEF’s Chief Distribution and Stakeholder Engagement Officer, where she played a critical role in driving business expansion and strategic initiatives. She was instrumental in the company’s efforts to achieve its core objectives through the deployment of innovative banking products and services across Nigeria.

In her previous role, Uzoebo collaborated closely with regulators, banks, financial service providers, government agencies, and digital financial service firms.

She also spearheaded strategic projects aimed at expanding economic inclusion and empowering women as a gender specialist.

According to SANEF, Uzoebo’s influence extends beyond her operational roles as she has contributed to published works and delivered keynote speeches at fintech and finance conferences, advocating for financial inclusion and the adoption of digital payment solutions in Nigeria.

Her expertise in policy development and strategic management continues to shape economic and financial strategies at both national and international levels.

