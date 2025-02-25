The Chartered Institute of Directors (CIoD) Nigeria is excited to announce the induction of new members at the upcoming New Members’ Induction Ceremony.

The event is set to take place on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This marks the Institute’s first induction ceremony for the year, bringing together top professionals dedicated to advancing corporate governance and leadership excellence.

The induction will celebrate the newest members of the Institute, who share the CIoD’s mission of promoting robust governance practices, leadership, and the development of sustainable organizations.

This year’s ceremony will feature a compelling keynote address from Mrs. Yetunde B. Oni, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank of Nigeria. Mrs. Oni, a distinguished financial services leader with over 30 years of expertise in executive leadership and business growth, will speak on the theme, “Creating Value Beyond Profit: The Role of Directors in Driving Sustainable Organizational Growth.”

Mrs. Oni’s outstanding career, which includes senior roles in top financial institutions like Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Ltd. and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, exemplifies her expertise in navigating the complex dynamics of business growth, relationship management, and strategic direction. Her insights on integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations into decision-making will offer invaluable perspectives for the new members of the Institute.

CIoD Nigeria’s President and Chairman of the Governing Council, Alhaji Tijjani Borodo, LLM, F.CIOD, who is also the chief host of the event, will formally address the inductees, highlighting the Institute’s continued efforts to enhance leadership quality and governance across Nigeria.

“This coming induction is not just about welcoming new members; it’s about shaping the future of corporate governance and leadership in Nigeria. The role of directors has never been more critical, and as we face shifting societal expectations, our members must go beyond maximizing profits to drive long-term value for stakeholders,” said Alhaji Borodo.

CIoD Nigeria remains committed to providing a platform for continuous learning, networking, and development. Through its various programs, research initiatives, and advocacy efforts, the Institute works to enhance the credibility and effectiveness of directors, fostering a culture of excellence, accountability, and transparency in corporate leadership.

The induction ceremony is a key opportunity for new members to connect with the leadership of the Institute and fellow directors, expanding their networks and gaining insight into how they can contribute to advancing governance standards in Nigeria. The event promises to be an enriching experience for all in attendance, as the Institute continues its mission to support professional directors in their leadership journeys.

About Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria (CIoD Nigeria)

The Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria (CIoD Nigeria) is a professional body dedicated to promoting good corporate governance practices, leadership excellence, and the development of directors in Nigeria. The Institute provides members with the tools, knowledge, and networks to drive sustainable organizational growth and create value for all stakeholders. CIoD Nigeria is committed to advancing the quality of governance in both public and private organizations across the country.