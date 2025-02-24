President Bola Tinubu has announced that his administration is taking significant strides to position Nigeria as a global fintech leader.

This statement followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Flutterwave, and Alami to accelerate fintech digital transformation in Nigeria.

“Yesterday, I met with the leadership of Flutterwave and Alami Capital to discuss boosting our digital economy. Together, we are removing obstacles so businesses can thrive,” President Tinubu tweeted on Sunday evening.

“Under the strong leadership of Minister Wale Edun, Dr. Armstrong Ume Takang of MOFI, and Dr. Inuwa Kashifu Abdullahi of NITDA, we are taking bold steps to position Nigeria as a global fintech leader. Nigeria is open for business!”

President Tinubu emphasized that by supporting home-grown digital platforms, his administration is driving job creation, diversifying the economy, and solidifying Nigeria’s position as Africa’s largest economy.

“To all fintech innovators: Nigeria is ready to back your vision. Our goal is to see Nigerian products and services in every home across Africa,” he added.

Significance of the MoU

The MoU, signed during a meeting between the CEOs and NITDA’s Director-General, outlines key areas of collaboration aimed at advancing Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda.

According to a statement from NITDA, the partnership will focus on the following initiatives:

Strengthening Public-Private Partnerships: Prioritizing the development of digital payment infrastructure and technology financing to support the growth of Nigeria’s digital economy. Digital Nigeria Week 2025: Showcasing payment innovations, hosting workshops and panel discussions, empowering SMEs and startups, and fostering strategic partnerships within the tech ecosystem. Support for NITDA’s Key Initiatives: Aligning with strategic programs such as the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), the NITDA Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP 2.0), innovation and entrepreneurship programs, digital literacy and skills development, and cybersecurity enhancement.

By leveraging the expertise of Flutterwave, a leading African payments technology company, and Alami, a prominent player in the fintech space, NITDA aims to create an enabling environment for innovation, entrepreneurship, and inclusive digital growth.

What you should know

The collaboration is expected to have a far-reaching impact on Nigeria’s digital landscape, particularly in empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), enhancing digital literacy, and fostering a secure and resilient digital ecosystem.

In addition to these efforts, NITDA recently entered into a strategic partnership with the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) to train 30 million Nigerians in digital skills.

According to the NITDA DG, this partnership aligns with the Agency’s Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP 2.0) aimed at fostering digital literacy and cultivating talent through the Digital Literacy for All (DL4ALL) Initiative.

The collaboration was facilitated by the Minister of State for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, who expressed strong support for its success.

Through this partnership, NITDA aims to reform the economy and deliver sustained inclusive growth by leveraging digital literacy and cultivating a pool of tech talent.