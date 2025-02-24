Olam Agri, a leading agribusiness company, has engaged in discussions with the Federal Government to explore strategic investments aimed at boosting the country’s agricultural sector.

This was disclosed in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the Federal Ministry of Finance on Monday.

In a recent meeting with the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, Mr. Anil Nair, Managing Director of Olam Agri, a subsidiary of the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC) and a leading player in Nigeria’s agribusiness sector, outlined the company’s commitment to leveraging emerging prospects in Nigeria’s evolving agricultural landscape.

According to the Federal Ministry of Finance, “The discussions focused primarily on business-aligned initiatives, including increased investment in fertilizer production, expanded irrigation support, and the development of processing facilities to boost local value addition. These investments are expected to enhance agricultural productivity, drive down food prices through improved supply chains, and stimulate agribusiness growth.”

Expanding Investments for Food Security and Economic Growth

Olam Agri aims to deepen its investment in infrastructure that will enhance agricultural productivity and strengthen the agribusiness value chain. By prioritizing fertilizer production and irrigation expansion, the company seeks to improve farm yields, reduce dependence on imports, and drive down food prices through enhanced supply chains.

Furthermore, the establishment of processing facilities will not only increase local value addition but also create new job opportunities, fostering economic resilience within the sector. This aligns with the Nigerian government’s broader objective of promoting self-sufficiency in food production and reducing post-harvest losses.

FG’s Commitment to a Conducive Business Environment

During the meeting, Honourable Minister Wale Edun reaffirmed the government’s commitment to facilitating private sector investments by creating a more conducive business environment. He acknowledged Olam Agri’s role in strengthening Nigeria’s food security and agribusiness ecosystem, noting that the company’s strategic contributions align with President Bola Tinubu’s broader economic diversification agenda.

The government, through policy frameworks and infrastructure development, is working to support agribusinesses by constructing rural farm roads, establishing strategic grain reserves, and enhancing access to credit for farmers. These initiatives, in tandem with private sector investments, are expected to drive long-term agricultural sustainability in Nigeria.

Strengthening Public-Private Partnerships for Sectoral Growth

As part of its long-term strategy, Olam Agri is looking to collaborate with both federal and state governments, as well as local farming communities, to develop innovative solutions tailored to Nigeria’s agricultural needs. By forging stronger public-private partnerships, the company aims to facilitate knowledge transfer, promote best agricultural practices, and improve market access for smallholder farmers.

With Nigeria’s agricultural sector facing challenges such as climate change, inadequate infrastructure, and fluctuating commodity prices, strategic investments from companies like Olam Agri are crucial in mitigating these risks and driving sectoral growth.