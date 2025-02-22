The Federal Government has unveiled plans to revamp the National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI) in Vom, Plateau State, with a target of producing 1.2 billion vaccine doses annually to better meet the country’s vaccine needs and address zoonotic diseases.

The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, announced this during the 2025 Ministerial news conference on Friday in Abuja.

Maiha highlighted that the institute, which had been in existence for more than 100 years, currently operates with outdated equipment and technology, which was insufficient to meet the vaccine requirements for all animal species in Nigeria.

Full commercialization to boost capacity

Maiha stressed that the ministry’s priority is to modernize the institute to effectively meet vaccine demands for a range of animals, from poultry to camels, while also reducing the country’s dependence on imported vaccines.

“We are going to embark on the full commercialization of the institute, enabling it to supply a minimum of 1.2 billion doses annually,” Maiha stated.

He pointed out that the institute currently provides only 50% of the nation’s vaccine requirements, which is inadequate for effective disease management in animals.

“The focus is on animal health and disease control. Without the ability to manage endemic and zoonotic diseases, Nigeria cannot compete in the international market,” he added.

Reducing vaccine import costs

Maiha revealed that Nigeria spends at least $1.5 billion annually on importing vaccines for its animal resources funds that could be redirected to strengthen NVRI’s capacity and bring it up to global standards.

“We aim to increase the institute’s capacity to perform optimally and place it on par with leading countries like Brazil, Egypt, Morocco, Botswana, and South Africa in the international market,” he stated.

More insights

The Nigerian government has recently inaugurated a new solar-powered vaccine storage facility in Sheda, along the Abuja-Lokoja Road in the Federal Capital Territory, in a bid to strengthen the country’s livestock health system.

With a storage capacity of 40 million doses, the facility was officially launched on Wednesday, 12 February by the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, alongside Prof. Attahiru Jega, co-chair of the Presidential Livestock Reforms Committee.

The project, funded by the World Bank through the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (LPRES), aims to enhance vaccine storage and improve distribution nationwide.

Speaking at the inauguration, Minister Maiha emphasized that the facility addresses a major gap in vaccine storage, ensuring better accessibility and faster distribution across the country.

“This facility is equipped with a solar-powered system, ensuring it runs smoothly despite power challenges,” Maiha stated.

He further noted that with a 40-million-dose capacity, the facility would significantly improve Nigeria’s ability to manage animal disease outbreaks, particularly transboundary and zoonotic diseases that pose risks to both animal and human health.