In anticipation of its 80th anniversary, Wema Bank, Nigeria’s foremost innovative bank and pioneer of Africa’s first fully digital bank, ALAT, will be rewarding 80 customers with cash prizes in its Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo Season 4 80th daily draw, set to hold virtually at 4 p.m. on Monday, February 24, 2024.

Wema Bank launched its 5 for 5 Promo in 2019 as an avenue to reward its customers for their active loyalty to the brand and its products.

Since its launch, the Promo has disbursed over N150,000,000 to thousands of customers across Nigeria, across three seasons.

Season 4 of the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo kicked off on October 1, 2024 with a whopping N135,000,000 cash prize set for disbursement across daily, weekly, monthly and a special grand prize draw where one Wema Bank customer will win N5,000,000. So far, over 2,000 Wema Bank customers have emerged winners, receiving cash prizes ranging from N5,000 to N1,000,000 each.

Scheduled to hold on Monday, February 24, 2025, the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo Season 4 80th daily draw will, through a duly regulated and transparent electronic draw, select 80 winners randomly from Wema Bank’s pool of active and transacting customers who have made transactions using the ALAT App, *945# or the Wema/ALAT debit card. Both new and existing Wema Bank customers can participate in the special 80th draw, regardless of their location in Nigeria; provided they meet the eligibility criteria of making at least one transaction via the three valid channels.

Customers and prospects who are interested in becoming one of the lucky 80 winners are advised to sign up on the ALAT App if they haven’t already, request a debit card on the App or get one instantly at any Wema Bank branch or transact offline using *945#, Wema Bank’s USSD code.

The Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo Season 4 80th daily draw has been curated specially in celebration of Wema Bank’s upcoming 80th anniversary. Anyone in any part of the world can watch the draw live via the Bank’s official Instagram @wemabank and YouTube @WemaBankofficial

Terms and Conditions Apply.