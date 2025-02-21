The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has commissioned a new 100MVA power transformer at the 132/33kV Osogbo Transmission Substation in Osun State, marking a major advancement in the country’s electrical transmission infrastructure.

This was announced by the agency on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

The agency stated “As part of its efforts to rehabilitate and strengthen its transmission network, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has successfully energized a new 100MVA power transformer at the 132/33kV Osogbo Transmission Substation in Osun State.

“The new transformer boosts the Substation’s capacity from 180MVA to 280MVA and enhances bulk power supply to the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, improving electricity distribution to IBEDC’s customers within Osogbo Township and surrounding areas. The 100MVA power transformer project is part of TCN’s nationwide initiatives, undertaken in collaboration with the World Bank,” the agency said.

The additional capacity is expected to alleviate power shortages, reduce system downtime, and improve the reliability of electricity supply to businesses and households within the region.

Partnership with the World Bank

The 100MVA transformer project is part of TCN’s broader transmission network expansion initiatives, which are being executed in collaboration with the World Bank.

Through this partnership, TCN aims to strengthen Nigeria’s power transmission capabilities, eliminate bottlenecks, and improve overall grid stability.

This installation aligns with the company’s strategic goal of ensuring an efficient and reliable power supply across the country. TCN has been actively replacing outdated equipment, upgrading substations, and deploying modern transmission infrastructure to support Nigeria’s growing energy demands.

In May 2024, the TCN also commissioned a new 100MVA 132/33kV power transformer at its Dan Agundi Transmission Substation in Kano State.

TCN’s Commitment to Strengthening the Grid

Speaking on the development, TCN reiterated its commitment to enhancing the country’s transmission network to accommodate increasing electricity generation and demand. The company assured stakeholders that it remains focused on executing similar projects nationwide to further stabilize the grid.

In January 2025, TCN announced that it successfully commissioned 48 transformer projects across the country in 2024.

This infrastructure upgrade has increased Nigeria’s total power transmission capacity by 4,928 megavolt amperes (MVA), which translates to an additional 3,942.4 megawatts (MW) of electricity to the national grid.

The commissioned projects span several states, focusing on critical areas to optimize load distribution and minimize transmission bottlenecks.

The transformers installed include various capacities ranging from 60MVA to 300MVA, strategically positioned to meet the growing demand for electricity in industrial zones and urban centers.