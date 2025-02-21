Thinking of leaving your 9-5 to go full-time as a content creator? Not so fast! In this episode of Paid in Full, Nigeria’s top tech YouTuber, Fisayo Fosudo, reveals what it really takes to build a sustainable content business.

He breaks down how to make money beyond AdSense, the common mistakes creators make, and how he attracts top sponsors. Plus, he shares smart monetization strategies that let you earn without quitting your job.

Before making the big leap, watch this episode for insights that could save your career!

Catch the full episode now on Nairametrics TV on Youtube!