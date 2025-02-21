The National Assembly has secured President Bola Tinubu’s assent to Bills establishing two federal universities in Ekiti and Osun States, marking a major boost for education.

The institutions are the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences, Iyin Ekiti, and the Federal University of Agriculture and Development Studies, Iragbiji, Osun State.

The announcement was made by Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, following the signing of the two legislations at the State House in Abuja.

Bamidele stated the institutions would bridge gaps in science, technology, and innovation. They will also promote environmental sustainability, agricultural research, and national food security.

“The universities will ensure youth gain quality education in science and agriculture. They will equip students to drive development,” he said.

According to the National Universities Commission (NUC), Nigeria currently has 63 approved federal universities, 63 State universities, and 149 private universities.

Backstory

President Bola Tinubu’s recent approval of two new federal universities marks a significant stride in enhancing Nigeria’s educational landscape. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to expand access to specialized higher education, foster research and innovation, and address regional educational disparities.

The establishment of these institutions aims to cater to the growing demand for specialized education in agriculture, technology, and environmental sciences.

President Tinubu signed a bill into law in February establishing the Federal University of Environment and Technology in Ogoni town, Tai, Rivers State to empower the Ogoni people, who have long endured environmental degradation due to extensive oil exploration in the Niger Delta.

The President emphasized that the university would serve as a center of excellence, equipping young Nigerians with the knowledge and skills to tackle environmental challenges, drive clean energy solutions, and contribute to sustainable economic development.

In a related development, President Tinubu directed the Federal Government to take over Nok University, Kachia, Kaduna State, following a Federal High Court ruling that ordered the final forfeiture of the privately-owned institution.

The university has been renamed the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia. The President has instructed the Minister of Education to include the university in the 2025 budget, with plans to admit its first set of students by September 2025.

Before the presidential approval, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, had strongly recommended the establishment of both universities in a letter to the presidency.

The ministry thoroughly reviewed the proposals and confirmed that they met federal standards.