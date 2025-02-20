The African Development Bank (AfDB) has provided a $1-million grant from its Special Relief Fund to support emergency food aid in flood-affected communities across Northeastern Nigeria.

The initiative, in partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP), aims to alleviate the worsening humanitarian crisis caused by recent flooding.

The intervention comes in response to the devastating September 2024 floods in Borno, which have intensified food insecurity in a region already struggling with the impact of conflict, displacement and poverty.

According to them, the funding will help provide essential food supplies to thousands of vulnerable residents in urgent need of assistance.

David Stevenson, WFP’s Country Director in Nigeria, who disclosed this on Thursday in Maiduguri, said that the floods displaced families who had begun rebuilding their lives after years of violence, making it even harder for them to support themselves.

“The African Development Bank (AfDB) has granted $1 million from its Special Relief Fund to support emergency food aid in flood-affected communities across Northeastern Nigeria.

“AfDB’s support is timely and comes as a lifeline for those struggling to feed themselves, amid rising food prices and economic turmoil,” he said.

Rising hunger crisis in Nigeria

The Cadre Harmonisé analysis, a biannual assessment of food security in 26 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) projects that 33 million Nigerians could be food insecure by August 2025, Stevenson said.

Also speaking, Abdul Kamara, AfDB’s Director-General for Nigeria, expressed hope that the funding would help ease the suffering of vulnerable communities.

He commended the Federal Government of Nigeria and WFP for the efforts to operate in such a challenging environment to improve the lives of Nigerian families.

AfDB’s broader efforts in the region

He explained that the new funding complements AfDB’s ongoing efforts to restructure the Programme for Integrated Agricultural Development, Adaptation to Climate Change (PIDACC) and the Inclusive Basic Service Delivery and Livelihood Empowerment Programme, which provide essential services in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states.

“As part of the Borno State Development Plan, WFP delivers food and nutrition assistance to one million people in Borno State each month,” he added.

He added that the agency also trains healthcare workers to screen and manage acute malnutrition among women and children while promoting maternal, infant,and young child nutrition practices.

More insight

Following their contributions the African Development Bank (AfDB) has played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s economic growth and social development, funding key projects across multiple sectors. Through investments in infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, energy, and financial inclusion, the bank has contributed to boosting economic transformation and improving livelihoods nationwide

Also, the UN World Food Programme (WFP), the world’s largest humanitarian organization, provides life-saving food assistance during emergencies while also implementing programs that foster peace, stability, and resilience.

WFP works in some of the most challenging environments, including conflict zones and climate-affected regions, where food insecurity threatens millions of lives.

Through partnerships with governments and organizations like AfDB, WFP not only delivers immediate aid but also supports long-term strategies to combat hunger, malnutrition, and poverty across vulnerable communities.