The Federal Government has flagged off the dualisation of three sections of the Ajaokuta-Benin Road after re-awarding contracts that were previously terminated due to non-performance.

Minister of Works, Sen. (Engr.) David Nweze Umahi performed the official flag-off in Ekpoma, Edo State, according to a statement published on the Ministry of Works’ website on Thursday.

The statement noted that the contracts for Sections II, III, and IV of the Obajana Junction – Benin Road were terminated last year due to non-performance and effluxion of time.

The contracts were subsequently re-awarded to new contractors to ensure the project’s completion.

Umahi explained that the road had caused hardship for commuters due to its poor state and heavy traffic, necessitating a permanent solution.

“Sequel to the termination of the contracts for Sections II, III, and IV of the Dualisation of Obajana Junction – Benin Road due to non-performance and effluxion of time, last year, and their re-award, the Federal Government, through the Minister of Works, His Excellency, Sen. (Engr.) David Nweze Umahi, CON, FNSE, FNATE has flagged off the said projects,” the statement read in part.

Providing more insight on the project, the Works Minister revealed that the project would be executed using Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement (CRCP) technology, which offers a 50 to 100 years guarantee.

The newly flagged-off sections include:

Section II: Okene to Auchi (63.70 km) awarded to Messrs CGC (Nig.) Ltd.

Section III: Auchi to Ehor (54.224 km) awarded to Messrs Bua Construction (Nig.) Ltd.

Section IV: Ehor to Benin (67.9 km) awarded to CBC (Nig.) Ltd.

The first section (Obajana Junction-Ajaokuta Junction) is already under construction, handled by Messrs CGC (Nig.) Ltd.

More insight

Umahi noted that despite multiple visits to the site and meetings with the former contractors, no progress was made, prompting him to report the situation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The President subsequently ordered an immediate and permanent solution, leading to the termination and re-award of the contracts.

The Minister highlighted the strategic importance of the Ajaokuta-Benin Road as an adjoining part of the East-West Road, linking the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja) and Northern States with the South-East, South-West, and South-South geo-political zones.

The Minister urged contractors to expedite work on the project, warning that delays would not be tolerated. He also appealed to commuters and residents along the road corridor for patience during the construction period.

Representing President Tinubu at the event, the Governor of Edo State, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, expressed gratitude for the project, describing it as a significant development for the state. He assured the President of his people’s continued support.

The dualisation of the Ajaokuta-Benin Road is expected to enhance connectivity and boost economic activities across several geo-political zones in Nigeria.