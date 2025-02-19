The U.S. Department of State has announced a change to the visa application process.

Certain visa applicants will no longer need to attend an in-person interview as part of the procedure.

The Bureau of Consular Affairs has revised the list of applicants who may qualify for a waiver of the nonimmigrant visa interview.

Consular officers can now choose to waive the in-person interview for the categories listed in section 222(h) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

This new development supersedes the update made on December 21st, 2023. It is expected to help speed up and simplify the visa application process for many applicants.

Under this new update, several categories of visa applicants are now eligible for interview waivers. This includes:

Diplomatic and government officials applying for A-1, A-2, C-3 (with certain exceptions), G-1, G-2, G-3, G-4, NATO-1 through NATO-6, or TECRO E-1 visas.

Applicants for diplomatic or official-type visas.

Individuals seeking to renew a visa in the same category, where the previous visa expired within the past 12 months.

These applicants will now be able to bypass the in-person interview requirement, potentially saving significant time during the visa application process.

Conditions for interview waiver eligibility

In order to qualify for the interview waiver, applicants must meet certain conditions.

Apply in their country of nationality or residence

Have never been refused a visa (unless such refusal was overcome or waived)

Have no apparent or potential ineligibility

It’s important to note that even if an applicant meets these criteria, consular officers maintain the discretion to request an in-person interview based on specific circumstances or local conditions.

The updated process is expected to reduce visa processing times for eligible applicants. Without the need to schedule and attend an in-person interview, applicants can expect a smoother and faster experience. This is especially beneficial for those seeking to renew visas that have expired within the last 12 months, as they can now do so without the interview requirement.

What to know

Despite the new procedures, applicants should be aware that consular officers still have the authority to request an interview on a case-by-case basis. It is important for applicants to check the specific requirements of the U.S. embassy or consulate where they are applying, as conditions may vary depending on location.

The U.S. Department of State’s latest update for the visa application process interprets that applicants who qualify will experience a faster and more efficient process, reducing wait times for interview slots providing relief for many applicants.