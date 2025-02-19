United States President Donald Trump has unveiled a new policy to impose reciprocal tariffs on all US trade partners, ensuring that they charge the same tariffs that America imposes on them.

This policy aims to restore fairness and prosperity in the trade system, which Trump described as previously complex and unfair.

In a statement on Monday, Trump emphasized that countries could level the playing field by reducing or eliminating their tariffs against the US if they believe America’s tariffs are unfairly high.

“For purposes of fairness, I will charge a RECIPROCAL Tariff, meaning whatever countries charge the United States of America, we will charge them – no more, no less!” Trump stated.

He further explained that the policy would consider countries that use the VAT system, which he described as more punitive than tariffs, to be similar to tariffs. “Sending merchandise, products, or anything else through another country to unfairly harm America will not be accepted,” Trump said.

Additionally, the policy will account for subsidies provided by countries to take economic advantage of the United States, as well as non-monetary tariffs and trade barriers that some countries impose to restrict US products or prevent US businesses from operating.

“We are able to accurately determine the cost of these non-monetary trade barriers,” Trump noted. “If a country feels that the United States would be getting too high a tariff, they can reduce or terminate their tariff against us.”

Exemptions

Trump highlighted that there would be no tariffs for products manufactured or built in the United States. “For many years, the US has been treated unfairly by other countries, both friend and foe.

This system will immediately bring fairness and prosperity back into the previously complex and unfair system of trade,” he asserted.

Trump emphasized the financial support that America has provided to many countries over the years and called for fair treatment in return. “I have instructed my Secretary of State, Secretary of Commerce, Secretary of the Treasury, and United States Trade Representative (USTR) to do all work necessary to deliver RECIPROCITY to our system of trade,” Trump concluded.

During the signing of the proclamation in the Oval Office, Trump reiterated his commitment to fairness. “It’s fair to all. No other country can complain,” he said.

What you should know

The administration believes that the new tariffs will equalize the ability of US and foreign manufacturers to compete, though, under current law, these new taxes are likely to be paid by American consumers and businesses, either directly or through higher prices.

The rates to be charged will be studied over the coming weeks, which may create potential space to resolve challenges or prolong uncertainty.

Trade expert Scott Lincicome from the Cato Institute noted that while the United States has low average tariffs, Trump’s proclamation appears to be designed to increase taxes on imports rather than pursue fairness. He pointed out that the United States also has regulatory restrictions that limit foreign products.

Trump’s proclamation identifies value-added taxes (VAT), which are similar to sales taxes and common in the European Union, as a trade barrier to be included in any reciprocal tariff calculations.

Other factors that the Trump administration will use to assess tariffs include other nations’ tariff rates, subsidies to industries, regulations, and possible undervaluing of currencies.