Members of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) at University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan have embarked on an indefinite strike over a power outage in some of the hospital’s residential areas, an official said on Monday.

The Association’s General Secretary, Dr. Uthman Adedeji, revealed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan.

The Association had earlier issued a communique stating that its members would embark on an indefinite strike if electricity was not restored by 4 p.m. on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) reconnected to UCH on Wednesday after more than 100 days of power outage.

Adedeji said while electricity had been restored, only some parts of the residential quarters were reconnected.

“Arising from the just-concluded Emergency General Meeting (EGM) of ARD UCH, which was convened to appraise the current situation, it was observed that a part of the residential quarters were reconnected.

“Some other parts were, however, left in darkness.

“In the light of the prevailing circumstance, we are left with no other option than to embark on the earlier planned total and indefinite strike until all residential quarters are sorted (taken care of).

“We acknowledge the efforts of the UCH Management towards meeting our demand, but a lot needs to be done in order to guarantee uninterrupted service delivery.”

Adedeji assured that the association would regularly review the current imbroglio infringing on the welfare of its members.

More insights

The crisis began on October 26, 2024, when the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) disconnected UCH from the national grid due to an outstanding debt of over N283 million.

This disconnection resulted in the hospital being without electricity for more than 100 days, severely impacting medical services and daily operations.

In response to the prolonged outage, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, intervened by facilitating discussions between UCH management and IBEDC. These efforts led to an agreement to restore power to critical sections of the hospital within 48 hours, with a structured plan for the hospital to settle its outstanding debt over an 8 to 12-month period.

Despite the partial restoration, many residential quarters within the hospital premises remained without power. This situation prompted the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) at UCH to issue an ultimatum, demanding full restoration of electricity to all residential areas by 4 p.m. on February 17, 2025. When this demand was not met, the ARD commenced an indefinite strike, emphasizing that an uninterrupted power supply is essential for their welfare and effective patient care.

The resident doctors have also demanded to be included in all discussions, meetings, or summons by higher authorities concerning power supply at the University College Hospital (UCH).

The communiqué reads in part, “The leadership of ARD must be included in all delegations for critical discussions, meetings or summons by higher authorities concerning power supply in UCH.”

The congress directed that a strongly worded letter detailing the true state of the hospital’s power supply be sent to the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof. Jesse Otegbayo, with all relevant stakeholders duly informed.

The doctors urged the CMD to expedite the payment of the 75% accouterment allowance for 2024 without further delay.

The congress also called on the hospital management to prioritize the welfare of resident doctors, highlighting that their cooperation and patience during the past 100 days should be reciprocated.

They also insisted on the continuation of the provision of the “call food” provision for resident doctors on duty, emphasizing that adequate support is important to maintain effective working conditions.