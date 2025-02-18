Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, a prominent figure in Nigerian politics and advocate for the Niger Delta, has died at the age of 97.

Clark’s passing was confirmed in a statement issued by a family representative, Prof. C. C. Clark, on Tuesday.

“The Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town, Delta State, wishes to announce the passing of Chief (Dr.) Sen. Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, OFR, CON, on Monday, 17th February 2025. The family appreciates your prayers at this time. Other details will be announced later.” ” the statement read.

RelatedStories No Content Available

A former Federal Commissioner for Information and a staunch voice for the South-South region, Clark was a key figure in Nigeria’s political landscape for decades. He was an influential advisor to former President Goodluck Jonathan and a vocal advocate for resource control and equity in the Niger Delta.

Beyond politics, Clark was a philanthropist who established the Edwin Clark Foundation and founded a university in his hometown. His legacy includes a lifelong commitment to education, justice, and the empowerment of marginalized communities.

Born in Kiagbodo, in present-day Delta State, Clark received his early education in Effurun, Okrika, and Afugbene before attending the Government Teacher Training College—now part of Delta State University, Abraka. He briefly worked as a teacher before pursuing a law degree abroad.

Clark remained an influential elder statesman well into his later years, championing the rights of the Niger Delta people and playing a critical role in shaping national discourse.

More details shortly…