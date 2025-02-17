The Sokoto State government has rolled out a N1 billion subsidized foodstuff initiative to provide affordable commodities for civil servants and low-income earners across six local government areas.

Commissioner for Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs Alhaji Ibrahim Dadi-Adare disclosed this during a training session for shop facilitators on Monday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He stated that the initiative aims to ease the financial burden of purchasing essential food items and improve workers’ welfare.

“The Sokoto State Government has launched a N1 billion subsidised foodstuff initiative aimed at providing affordable commodities to civil servants and low-income earners in six local government areas across the state.

“Speaking at a training session for shop facilitators on Monday, the Commissioner for Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Ibrahim Dadi-Adare, emphasised that the programme was designed to improve the welfare of workers,” the NAN report read in part.

Dadi-Adare emphasized the importance of transparency in implementing the program, urging facilitators to adhere to established guidelines.

He also highlighted the administration’s broader investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, and security, alongside other palliative measures such as the subsidized sale of rice and free agricultural inputs.

More insight

Providing more insights on the initiative, the Chairman of the implementation committee, Alhaji Chiso Dattijo, explained that the pilot phase primarily targets state and local government employees, including primary school teachers, to ease the burden of rising food costs.

The six local governments selected for the initial rollout are Dange Shuni, Wamakko, Bodinga, Kware, Sokoto North, and Sokoto South, with plans to expand the initiative in the future.

Under the scheme, eligible workers can purchase food items worth up to 30% of their monthly salary, with a spending cap of N15,000 per worker.

To facilitate seamless transactions, a consultant has been engaged to manage the program’s digital platform, oversee credit card issuance, process payments, and conduct biometric registrations to verify beneficiaries.

Dattijo noted that participating stores have been stocked with essential food items, and sales will commence soon. Only registered individuals can make purchases, with payments deducted directly from workers’ salaries through the Ministry of Finance to ensure accountability.

He urged beneficiaries to cooperate with store managers, visit designated outlets in person, and report any irregularities to the committee for swift resolution.

The initiative is expected to provide relief amid rising food prices, improve access to essential commodities for public workers in Sokoto State, and serve as a model for future expansions.