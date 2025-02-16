The Centre for Public Accountability (CPA), in collaboration with other civic groups, has called for an investigation into alleged financial misconduct within the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

The organization alleges that N7.7 billion was misappropriated without the necessary approvals, in violation of procurement regulations.

In a statement issued on Saturday, CPA Executive Director, Dr. Ebenezer Oladapo, emphasized that the transactions were carried out without verifiable evidence that the consultant who received the funds had recovered any amount to justify the payment.

The organization warned that such practices undermine President Bola Tinubu’s anti-corruption agenda and efforts to promote accountability in public institutions.

The CPA urged President Tinubu to immediately initiate a comprehensive and independent investigation into the NCDMB’s financial activities under its current leadership.

It also announced plans to petition the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and other relevant agencies to ensure a thorough probe.

Seven-Day Ultimatum and Consequences

The CPA issued a seven-day ultimatum for the government to take action, warning that failure to do so would prompt the organization to mobilize legal and civic measures to hold those responsible accountable.

“We will not stand by while public officials entrusted with the nation’s resources engage in reckless financial misconduct without consequences,” the statement read in part.

The organization reaffirmed its commitment to promoting transparency, accountability, and integrity in public financial management, insisting that public funds must be handled in strict accordance with due process.

NCDMB’s Response

The NCDMB had defended its spending after reports of alleged financial misappropriation in different media outlets.

It confirmed organising a workshop costing N580 million, stating that it was part of its 10-year Strategic Roadmap to boost local content in the oil and gas sector.

Responding to claims that N7.7 billion was diverted into questionable contracts, the Board insisted all expenditures followed due process and were subject to strict government oversight.

The NCDMB maintained that all financial transactions were conducted transparently and in alignment with statutory regulations.

Key Allegations