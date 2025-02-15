The National Coordinator, National Cancer Control Programme, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Uchechukwu Nwokwu, says 7.2% out of 127,000 cancer cases recorded annually in Nigeria are children.

Nwokwu said this at the sideline of a public enlightenment on Childhood cancer commemorating 2025 International Childhood Cancer Day, (ICCD) organised by Akanimo Cancer Foundation on Saturday in Abuja.

International Childhood Cancer Day, (ICCD) is observed globally on February 15 to raise awareness about childhood cancer and mobilize support for children and adolescents battling the disease, as well as survivors and their families.

“Data is still being collated; however, the current figures indicate that Nigeria records 127,000 cancer cases annually, with children accounting for 7.2%,” he said.

Survival rates and common childhood cancers

He stated that childhood cancer survival rates could reach 80% if patients are diagnosed early, have access to treatment, and their bodies can respond effectively to medication.

“The most common cancers among children are leukemias. While adults can also have leukemias, they rank as the fourth most common cancer in adults,” he explained.

He noted that children generally have a higher chance of survival compared to adults because their systems are still highly functional.

“They are more resilient to some of the side effects of cancer drugs and recover faster. Additionally, if they have the opportunity to undergo a stem cell transplant, they can survive the disease,” he added.

The national coordinator stated that efforts were underway to include childhood cancer in the Cancer Health Fund.

According to him, childhood cancers had previously been overlooked. However, that has changed, and I am sure that in 2025, childhood cancer would be captured in the cancer health fund.

“So, going forward, children will be able to access their care from that fund,” he said.

Call for increased advocacy and government action

Dr. Idorenyin Usoh, the Abuja Coordinator of the Akanimo Cancer Foundation, emphasized the need for increased advocacy and a stronger response from the government and other stakeholders toward childhood cancer.

“We need more awareness on childhood cancer because, in reality, it is a silent crisis, with many children losing their lives to it,” she said.

She noted that many medical practitioners and parents do not initially consider the possibility of cancer in children. As a result, children are often misdiagnosed and treated for other conditions until it becomes too late.

“Our focus is on early diagnosis and early treatment because most childhood cancers are curable if detected in time,” she added.

Earlier, Mrs. Idara Ekanem, Founder and Executive Director of the Akanimo Cancer Foundation, shared her personal experience, revealing that she established the foundation after losing her son, Akanimo, to cancer.

She reaffirmed the foundation’s commitment to supporting children with cancer, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds.

Ekanem stated that the foundation also funds research into better treatments, therapies, and cures while increasing awareness of childhood cancer across Nigeria.

“Currently, we are supporting 10 children in five Nigerian hospitals under the patient treatment programme of the Akanimo Childhood Cancer Foundation,” she said.

Cost implications of childhood cancer treatment

Regarding the cost of treatment, Ekanem described cancer treatment as extremely expensive.

“Most of the children we support are indigent Nigerians,” she explained. “Many cannot afford clinic visits, food, or even diagnostic tests to confirm cancer.

“We cover all expenses, including chemotherapy, surgery, radiotherapy, and any other necessary medications, to give these children a fighting chance,” she added.

Meanwhile, some residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) commended the foundation for raising awareness about childhood cancer, a condition that has not received as much attention as other types of cancer.