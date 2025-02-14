Valentine’s Day is finally here, and the excitement is already in the air. From romantic dinner dates to surprise gifts, February 14th has long been the ultimate day to celebrate love and affection.

But let’s be honest—while social media will be flooded with extravagant gifts, fancy getaways, and “pepper dem” couple goals, not everyone has the budget to splurge.

This year, things are even tighter. With inflation currently at 34.80%, the cost of living in Nigeria has skyrocketed, affecting many people’s spending power.

Between expensive fuel prices, rising food costs, and daily financial responsibilities, it is understandable if Valentine’s gifts are not at the top of your budget priorities.

But showing love doesn’t have to mean breaking the bank. There are plenty of thoughtful and budget-friendly gifts that will still make your loved one feel special.

Nairametrics has curated 10 last-minute Valentine’s gift ideas under N20,000 that strike the perfect balance between affordability and thoughtfulness. These gifts will help you express your admiration and love without digging a hole in your pocket.

Chocolates

When in doubt, go for chocolates. They’re classic, romantic, and let’s be honest—who doesn’t love a sweet treat? Whether your partner is a full-on sweet tooth or just enjoys an occasional indulgence, a well-wrapped box of chocolates is a simple yet thoughtful way to say someone is special to you.

Of course, there are high-end options, yet you can try Ferrero Rocher (N10,350 – N19,200 for 16 pieces) or Lindt Swiss Chocolate (N15,000 – N20,000), but you don’t have to splurge to make an impression. Toblerone (N2,490,000 – N9,700) or local brands like Loshes Chocolate, Hans & René, and Dainty Treats offer delicious, budget-friendly options.

To make it more special, pair it with a handwritten note. Some stores even have Valentine’s combo packs under N20,000.

9 Perfume

A good fragrance is one of those gifts that never goes out of style. Whether it’s a light floral scent or a deep musky fragrance, perfumes have a way of making someone feel special and confident. While luxury brands like Tom Ford, Dior, or Creed cost a fortune, you don’t need to spend hundreds of thousands to gift a great scent.

If you’re a frag head, you already know that smaller brands have cracked the code, offering unique, long-lasting scents without the hefty price tag. Nigerian perfume houses have dupes of high-end fragrances starting from N5,000 – N15,000. Popular picks like Smart Collection also offer amazing scents for N10,000 – N20,000 that could easily pass for luxury.

For a more personal touch, go for oil-based perfumes that last longer or get a scent that matches their personality.

8 Jewelry

Jewelry doesn’t have to be 18-carat gold or diamond-studded to make an impression. Today, it’s all about stylish, durable, and eye-catching pieces that elevate any outfit without costing a fortune. A gorgeous hand ring, a dainty ankle bracelet, or a pearl necklace can make a statement without being high-end.

If you’re on a budget, stainless steel jewelry is a great option—they don’t fade, rust, or wash off. Steel chain earrings, stackable rings, minimalist bracelets, and layered necklaces are trendy and affordable, starting from N5,000 – N20,000.

For something extra special, you can go for customized name necklaces or engraved bracelets. Since this is a last-minute gift, it’s best to keep things simple. Custom pieces may take extra time and cost more, but you can still find beautiful, ready-to-wear options that look just as thoughtful for a man or woman.

7 Movie Ticket

For those of you grinding through the 9-5 in Lagos, coupled with Friday traffic congestion, a relaxing night at the movies could be the ideal Valentine’s Day plan. Skip the stress of gift shopping and enjoy a cosy movie date instead.

With movie tickets ranging from N6,000 to N9,500 per person, you can catch the latest blockbuster while enjoying popcorn and a drink. It’s a budget-friendly option that offers a full experience—no frills required.

Sometimes, it’s the simplest moments that matter most. So, don’t stress about extravagant gifts. A low-key movie night with a loved one is all you need to make the day special. At the end of the day, it’s about the memories you create together, not what’s in the box.

6 Data Subscription

Data subscription is quickly becoming the unspoken love language, and here’s why: in a world where connectivity is king and smartphones are our lifelines, gifting someone a data plan might just be one of the most thoughtful presents you can give this Valentine’s Day.

Forget the usual gifts like flowers and chocolates, although they’re nice, too. A data subscription is something that can make a real difference in someone’s life, especially when it comes to staying connected in today’s fast-paced world.

Whether it’s a week’s or month’s worth of data, with plans ranging from N5,000 to N20,000, you’re offering them the gift of seamless communication. In a time when even a simple WhatsApp message can mean the world, this gesture is more valuable than ever.

For Nigerians, this could be the perfect way to express care and consideration. Maybe, just maybe, gifting data has earned its place as one of the new love languages.

5 Flowers

If you just checked bouquet prices and felt a mini heart attack, don’t panic. There are more affordable options that won’t wither in a few days or require constant watering—artificial or preserved flowers. They could cost as little as N6,900 to N20,000, depending on quality. A single red rose could cost N9,000 upwards, and honestly, that could be just fine.

But let’s be real—flowers only boom in sales because of weddings and days like this. On a regular Tuesday, how many people do you know with flower gardens in their homes? Exactly. So, don’t stress yourself out. Buy what you can afford because, at the end of the day, it’s the thought that counts.

Men can get flowers too. It’s not every time boxers and singlets. A single rose, a sweet-smelling musky perfume, or a neatly wrapped box of chocolates that you put together yourself? Now that is a thoughtful gift.

4 Leather Belt

Most people don’t realize this, but a belt for a man is like a handbag for a woman—functional, stylish, and a key part of his daily look. A quality leather belt isn’t just an accessory; it’s a statement.

With prices ranging from N7,000 to N18,000 or more depending on brand and craftsmanship and how many you want to get. It’s a practical yet thoughtful Valentine’s gift. Whether it’s a sleek black or a rich brown leather finish, a good belt is something a man will use—and appreciate.

So, if you’re stuck on what to get, skip the predictable singlets and socks. A solid leather belt? Now that’s a smart choice.

3 Wristwatch

A wristwatch is simple, timeless, and always appreciated—it makes the perfect gift for anyone. Whether for him or her, a good watch adds that perfect finishing touch to any outfit.

And the best part? You don’t have to break the bank. There are plenty of vendors, both online and offline, who can work within your budget, offering stylish and quality options for under N25,000. If you’re considering something more high-end, you can always save towards it and plan ahead. Whatever you choose, a wristwatch is a gift that will always be well-received.

2 A personalized gift set

If you’re not sure what to get but want something unique and memorable—whether it’s for a romantic gesture or a platonic one—putting together a personalized gift set could be the way to go. A custom mug, a small journal, a wallet, their favorite soda drink or a key holder—these little things can go a long way in showing someone you care.

Also, you can easily stay within a N20,000 budget. If you’ve got a little extra to spare, you can always add more items to the set. It’s about creating a personalized experience that shows you’re thinking of them. The small touches can make a big impact without needing to overspend.

1 Dinner at home

Nigerians have a saying, “There’s rice at home,” especially when the cost of eating out can feel a little too high. Sometimes, the most thoughtful and romantic gesture is a home-cooked dinner for yourself. Or inviting your loved one over and preparing a meal together can be a special experience that’s both sweet and budget-friendly.

Forget about stressing over finding the perfect restaurant or worrying about surprise bills. You can plan a simple, delicious meal within your budget and save yourself the hassle. You can enjoy a cool evening streaming your favorite movie while you dine, all from the comfort of home. It’s low-key, thoughtful, and can be every bit as memorable as a fancy dinner out.