The Federal Government has announced plans to audit its housing assets and enhance ground rent collection by establishing Task Teams in each state to improve oversight and accountability.

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, announced the initiative during a meeting with Federal Controllers of Housing in Abuja, emphasizing the importance of proper asset management.

The ministry disclosed this in a statement on its website on Friday, outlining the objectives of the initiative.

According to the statement, the teams—comprising state housing controllers, Federal Housing Authority representatives, and the Surveyor-General of the Federation as chairman—will oversee property audits, enforce compliance, and streamline rent collection processes.

“The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Shuaib Belgore has informed of the Ministry’s intention to create a Task Team in every state to ensure proper audit of the Ministry’s properties and land in the states of the Federation, as well as look into the collection of ground rent on those properties,” the statement read in part.

Belgore assured the officials that the ministry would provide the necessary resources to ensure effective execution, adding that a portion of the revenue generated from the initiative would be retained for fieldwork, evaluation, and continuous project monitoring.

He stressed the importance of field audits, data-driven assessments, and regular supervision, stating that professional oversight, transparency, and accountability would enhance efficiency in managing the government’s housing assets and optimizing revenue collection.

More insight

The statement also noted that Belgore emphasized the crucial role of Federal Controllers in coordinating housing projects and ensuring their seamless execution through proper oversight and collaboration.

He highlighted the importance of hands-on field experience, stating that effective project management requires active site involvement rather than just office-based learning, which can limit practical knowledge.

The ministry acknowledged concerns over human capacity constraints, as many officers are nearing retirement. To address this, Belgore revealed plans to recruit experienced professionals and implement training programs, with Federal Controllers playing a key role in mentoring new officers and strengthening institutional knowledge for long-term sustainability.

Meanwhile, the Federal Controllers urged the ministry to renew facility management contracts for state projects to prevent vandalism, deterioration, and security breaches.

The statement added that the meeting, convened at Belgore’s directive, aimed to enhance synergy between the ministry’s headquarters and state controllers, ensuring better coordination, accountability, and efficiency in executing housing projects nationwide.