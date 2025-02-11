The U.S. Department of State is inviting applications for the 2026 Fulbright Foreign Student Scholarship Program, which offers fully funded opportunities for international students to pursue Master’s degrees in the United States.

The scholarship will cover tuition fees, living expenses, health insurance, and round-trip airfare.

According to DAAD Scholarship, recipients of the Fulbright Foreign Student Scholarship will enjoy significant financial support throughout their studies.

The scholarship includes:

Full tuition coverage at an accredited U.S. university

Monthly living stipend for accommodation and other expenses

Comprehensive health and accident insurance, and

Round-trip airfare from the recipient’s home country to the United States

Eligibility requirements for applicants

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must meet several requirements.

They must be citizens of an eligible country(Nigeria being one of them), with dual citizenship holders of the U.S. being ineligible

Applicants must have completed at least one undergraduate degree and possess a minimum of two years of work experience after obtaining their undergraduate degree

For applicants in engineering and physical sciences, their undergraduate degree must align with the proposed Master’s program

Fields of study supported by the fulbright program

The Fulbright Foreign Student Scholarship Program supports Master’s studies in a wide range of disciplines. Eligible fields include, but are not limited to, Arts, Biological Sciences, Business, Education, Engineering, Health and Medical Sciences, Humanities, Law, Physical Sciences, Public Administration, and Social Sciences.

This broad scope ensures that students from various academic backgrounds can apply for the scholarship.

Application process and deadline

Interested candidates must complete the online application for the scholarship, available at https://apply.iie.org/ffsp2026. The application package must include a:

Completed online form

Two essays (study objectives and personal statement)

Three letters of recommendation,

official academic transcripts and degree certificates

English proficiency test scores, and a Curriculum Vitae (CV)

The deadline for submitting a complete application for the 2026-2027 academic year is April 30th, 2025. Applicants are encouraged to submit their materials well ahead of the deadline to ensure all required documents are properly submitted.