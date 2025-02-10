The Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC), Ile-Ife, performed 55 cancer surgeries in January, according to Prof. Segun Alatise, a professor of surgery in the hospital’s surgical oncology department.

Alatise disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ile-Ife, Osun.

He explained that the department performed 55 cancer surgeries in January.

Professor of Surgery, Alatise, disclosed that the patients included those diagnosed with breast cancer, thyroid cancer, liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, and colorectal cancer.

He stated that about 100 patients were still attending the clinic while undergoing chemotherapy and awaiting surgery at the facility.

“The truth is that we see a lot of cancers, and the number is increasing daily. We have more patients than some other centers because we are a referral hub for certain cancer treatments, such as pancreatic and liver cancer,” he stressed.

Lifestyle and cancer risks

Alatise identified the transition from an agrarian lifestyle to a sedentary lifestyle as a major cause of cancer.

“Our fathers used to walk to their farms and engage in physical activities, but nowadays, people spend most of their time sitting under air conditioners at home, in their cars, and in their offices,” he explained.

He noted that reduced physical activity, increased alcohol consumption, obesity, fatty food intake, and cigarette smoking have significantly contributed to the rising cases of cancer.

“Even those at high risk can reduce their chances of developing cancer by engaging in regular exercise, eating a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, replacing excessive meat consumption with fish and milk for vitamin D, and avoiding smoking and alcohol,” he emphasized.

Importance of early diagnosis

According to him, cancer treatment is more affordable when diagnosed early.

“Unfortunately, 90% of cancer cases are detected late, making treatment less rewarding,” he added.

The surgeon urged everyone to undergo regular cancer screenings for early detection.

Appeal for government support

He also appealed to the government to raise awareness about early diagnosis and provide financial support to patients by subsidizing treatment and drugs, noting that “only 10 to 20% can afford the treatment.”

“We also need extensive training for all health workers—doctors, nurses, and community extension workers—on early cancer detection,” he emphasized.

What you should know

Cancer remains a major public health challenge in Nigeria, with over 120,000 new cases and 72,000 deaths annually. The most common types include breast, cervical, prostate, and colorectal cancer.

Cancer refers to a group of diseases characterized by the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells. These cells can invade nearby tissues and spread to other organs (metastasis), which is a leading cause of cancer-related deaths.

Access to screening and treatment is limited, with fewer than 10 radiotherapy centers, leading many Nigerians to seek care abroad. High costs and low health insurance coverage make treatment unaffordable for many.

The government has introduced initiatives like the National Cancer Control Plan (2018–2022) and free HPV vaccination, but progress is slow. Low awareness and lifestyle risk factors worsen the situation, highlighting the need for more screening programs and preventive campaigns.