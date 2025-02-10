Popular Nigerian social media influencer and streamer, Habeeb Hamzat aka Peller who is 19 years old has revealed he makes an average of N20 million on TikTok weekly.

He made this known while speaking in an Interview with Channels TVRubbin Minds, hosted by Ebuka.

He gave a breakdown of how he earns from TikTok live sessions.

Peller said, “If I am active on TikTok, in a week I can make up to N20 million or N15million. But TikTok takes a percentage. For Instance on $2000 revenue you might be able to withdraw $1500 or so.”

Peller explained that his live sessions are his primary source of income on TikTok, saying, “I don’t go on TikTok to make money. I used to be money-focused before but I started to use a different strategy with how I talk. I started to make more money while talking like this than I used to when I talked normally.”

Speaking further on his earnings, Peller disclosed that although the TikTok platform makes deductions from his earnings based on its revenue-sharing model, he still makes a significant amount from streaming sessions.

“I could have a live session and talk for a while and at the end of it, I could have $3000 for 30 minutes. I don’t do live sessions every day because you don’t want people to see your face too much. I only go live three times a week and I once made 10,000 dollars from one live session because I did big numbers and I was very surprised. I used to see $7000, $8000 so when I saw $10,000 I was surprised.”

What to know

Peller has nearly 8 million followers on TikTok(7.7 million)and his success on TikTok is part of a broader transformation within Africa’s rapidly expanding Creator Economy, which was valued at $3.08 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to $17.84 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of 28.5%.

The industry is driven by youth, with 96% of African creators between the ages of 18 and 34. Women make up a slight majority, highlighting the diverse and dynamic nature of the digital creator landscape.

According to a 2023 interview, Frank Eleanya, CEO of Selar, a leading African e-commerce platform for digital creators, stated that platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Selar have helped creators reach global audiences and monetize their content.

The growing influence of digital content creation extends beyond individual earnings. According to Jobberman research, the creative sector employs an estimated 4.2 million Nigerians, making it the second-largest employer in the country. Projections suggest it could generate an additional 2.7 million jobs by 2025.