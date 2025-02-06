United Kingdom’s Conservative Party leader, Kemi Badenoch, has outlined a new immigration policy aimed at limiting the number of migrants who can settle permanently in the UK.

This policy, which marks her announcement, seeks to tighten immigration controls significantly.

In a video release shared on her official X page, Badenoch revealed her plans, which include restricting access to benefits for migrants and increasing the time required for migrants to apply for permanent residency.

The proposal also strives to impose stricter conditions on migrants hoping to settle in the UK long-term.

New rules for permanent residency and citizenship

Under the new plan, migrants who wish to stay in the UK permanently would have to live in the country for a minimum of 10 years before they can apply for indefinite leave to remain. Currently, the requirement is five years.

Badenoch explained, “If you want to stay in our country permanently and apply for indefinite leave to remain, the time you have to live here before you apply will increase from five years to 10 years.”

Additionally, those applying for permanent residency would need to meet certain conditions. Badenoch noted that applicants must be net contributors to the economy, with a high enough salary, especially if they are bringing family members to the UK.

She also stated, “If you have claimed benefits or need social housing, you can’t even apply. We will increase the time before you can apply for a British passport from 12 months to five years. Meaning it will take a minimum of 15 years to start an application.”

Banned for criminal records and illegal entry

Badenoch also proposed a ban on individuals with criminal records applying for permanent residency in the UK. Furthermore, anyone who enters the country illegally or overstays their visa would be permanently banned from applying for indefinite leave to remain or a British passport.

The policy changes also include an increase in the time required to apply for British citizenship. Under the new rules, the process to apply for a passport will now take at least 15 years, up from 12 months.

Badenoch clarified, “We will increase the time before you can apply for a British passport from 12 months to five years.”

Limit on immigration numbers

As part of her broader immigration reform, Badenoch announced plans to impose a strict numerical cap on the number of people allowed to migrate to the UK. She explained that this would be crucial for securing the country’s borders and ensuring that immigration does not exceed manageable levels.

“Lower numbers secure borders and an immigration system that finally works,” she said. The new cap would be part of a larger effort to regain control over immigration and prioritize migrants who contribute positively to the UK’s economy and society.

A robust approach to immigration

Badenoch noted that these proposed changes represent the most significant adjustments to the UK’s immigration system in recent years.

The new measures, as informed, move to ensure that those who wish to live in the UK long-term meet specific requirements, including economic contribution, adherence to the law, and the ability to support themselves without relying on public services.