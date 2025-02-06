The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) said it has reduced gas flaring by 96% at the Anyala (OML 83) and Madu (OML 85) fields, jointly managed by the national oil firm and the First Exploration & Petroleum Development Company Limited (First E&P).

This was made known in a statement issued on Thursday by NNPCL’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi O. Soneye.

Soneye noted that the reduction in gas flaring from the fields was achieved through the implementation of an AG reinjection strategy which safely stored gas that would have been flared.

The statement read: “The NNPC Ltd and First Exploration & Petroleum Development Company Limited (First E&P) Joint Venture (JV) has successfully achieved 96% reduction in routine flaring of associated gas (AG) from the Anyala (OML 83) and Madu (OML 85) fields.

“This remarkable milestone was attained through the implementation of an AG reinjection strategy into a designated underground storage reservoir at the Madu field, situated in OML 85, offshore Bayelsa State. The initiative ensures that gas, which would have otherwise been flared, is now safely stored, significantly mitigating environmental impact.”

NNPCL committed to Nigeria’s climate change goals

The NNPCL spokesperson noted that the company’s efforts to reduce gas flaring are in line with Nigeria’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 20% unconditionally and 47% conditionally, in the Paris Agreement.

“The reduction in AG flaring aligns with the regulatory framework set forth by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), underscoring the JV’s compliance with national environmental standards and global best practices,” he added.

The NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari said the achievement reflects the company’s commitment to sustainable development.

“This achievement underscores our commitment to leveraging resources responsibly and optimising production to meet energy needs and sustainability goals. It reflects our commitment to aligning our operations with global standards and environmental best practices,” he said.

“This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible energy production. By substantially reducing our carbon footprint, we are contributing to a sustainable energy future that benefits both the environment and the communities we serve,” MD/CEO of FIRST E&P, Ademola Adeyemi-Bero added.

What you should know

According to a 2024 Global Gas Flaring Tracker Report by the World Bank, Nigeria and eight other countries were identified as the major contributors to global gas flaring, accounting for 75% of the world’s flared gas.

As reported by Nairametrics, the eight other countries include Russia, the United States, Iran, Iraq, Venezuela, Algeria, Libya, and Mexico.

These countries reportedly produce 46% of the world’s oil and their gas flaring practices remain a significant environmental concern.