The Kwara State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) has opened its online portal for teaching job applications.

Interested and qualified candidates can now apply through the link: https://tescom.kwarastate.gov.ng.

The portal will go live at midnight on Wednesday and close on February 14, according to a statement from the commission.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), the Chairman of TESCOM, Mallam Bello Abubakar, issued the statement, urging applicants to apply before the deadline.

The commission aims to fill teaching vacancies in the state and ensure a thorough recruitment process.

Application process and requirements

Abubakar said that interested applicants must meet specific qualifications to be considered.

“Applicants who meet the first-layer recruitment criteria will be invited for a Computer-Based Test (CBT) at centres closest to their local government of residence,” he said.

He added that applicants without university degrees in relevant subject areas should not apply, as well as those holding NCEs without university degrees.

He also advised applicants to carefully read the portal and initial press statement issued on the recruitment process to guide them through the application.

Computer-based test and further verification steps

Once applicants meet the initial criteria, they will be required to take the Computer-Based Test (CBT) at designated centres. Following this, successful candidates will undergo a series of verification procedures, including drug tests at approved NDLEA centres. These tests are part of the final selection process.

Abubakar mentioned that the verification process would precede the issuance of employment letters to successful candidates.

He said, “After the test, successful candidates will undergo drug tests at approved NDLEA centres among other verification exercises that will precede the issuance of employment letters.”

Focus on rural areas in teacher recruitment

The TESCOM Chairman highlighted that the recruitment process is designed to address teacher shortages in rural areas.

He explained, “This process, for the record, will strongly balance between qualification, competence, employability, and availability to work in the hinterlands/rural areas, where we mostly require teachers.”

He also highlighted the importance of ensuring that candidates are ready to work in underserved areas, where the demand for teachers is particularly high.

Deadline for application and next steps

With the application portal now open, Abubakar encouraged prospective applicants to submit their applications as soon as possible. The deadline for applications is February 14Th. Applicants must meet all requirements and follow the guidelines to proceed to the next stages of the recruitment process.