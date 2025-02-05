The Federal Government has launched a $124 million National Strategic Plan of Action on Cholera Control (NSPACC) 2025-2029, aimed at eradicating cholera in Nigeria through a multi-sectoral approach.

The plan was unveiled on Tuesday in Abuja by Prof. Muhammad Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, who emphasized the government’s commitment to cholera prevention, preparedness, and response.

The launch event, held in collaboration with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), and international health partners, represents a significant milestone in Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to combat cholera and protect public health.

Call for a coordinated response

Pate represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Ms. Daju Kachallom, highlighted the urgent need for a coordinated response to address the frequent cholera outbreaks across the country.

“The Ministry of Health is working closely with other ministries and partners to implement this plan,” he stated.

He further explained that the plan is built on key pillars, including leadership and coordination, surveillance, case management, cholera vaccination, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), as well as public awareness and research.

Pate stressed that eliminating cholera in Nigeria requires collaboration among government agencies, development partners, private sector actors, and local communities.

“Cholera has been eradicated in other parts of the world; why is it still affecting Nigeria? We must act collectively to change this reality,” he said.

He also urged stakeholders to commit to the plan’s implementation and ensure the country builds resilient health and sanitation systems to prevent future outbreaks.

NCDC’s role in implementation

Dr. Jide Idris, the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), noted that the NSPACC is led by the Ministries of Health, Water Resources, Sanitation, and Environment.

He emphasized that the plan aligns with the Global Task Force on Cholera Control (GTFCC) and the Global Roadmap to Ending Cholera.

Dr. Idris also highlighted that the plan identifies 134 hotspot Local Government Areas (LGAs) across 21 states, which account for 71.1% of cholera cases and 65.6% of deaths, despite representing only 17.7% percent of Nigeria’s population.

Key interventions and funding allocation

He said the key interventions under the plan include scaling up Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV) coverage, improving WASH infrastructure, strengthening epidemiological surveillance, enhancing laboratory capacity, and running public awareness campaigns on cholera prevention.

Idris added that the five-year plan requires 124 million dollars, with an annual budget of $20 million, primarily allocated to WASH initiatives, followed by OCV programmes and laboratory services.

Ministries’ commitment to cholera control

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, represented by Permanent Secretary Mr. Richard Pheelangwah, reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to expanding access to safe drinking water and improving sanitation to prevent cholera outbreaks.

Minister of Environment, Malam Balarabe Lawal, also represented by Mr. Mahmud Kambari, emphasized the crucial role of environmental health efforts in disease prevention, highlighting ongoing initiatives such as national sanitation programmes and environmental health surveillance.