The Nigerian presidency on Sunday reacted to the ongoing tariff war between the governments of the United States of America and Canada.

Sunday Dare, the Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications to President Tinubu, shared his views, stressing that there would be economic fallout from the development and a likely shift in the global order.

Dare maintained that there is a lesson for Nigeria to learn from the situation.

US vs Canada Tariff War

Nairametrics reports that on February 1, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that his administration is implementing a 25% additional tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10% additional tariff on imports from China.

He stated that this decision follows the alleged extraordinary threat posed by illegal aliens and drugs, including deadly fentanyl, which he claimed constitutes a national emergency under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

“Energy resources from Canada will have a lower 10% tariff.

“President Trump is taking bold action to hold Mexico, Canada, and China accountable for their promises to halt illegal immigration and stop poisonous fentanyl and other drugs from flowing into our country.”

According to President Trump, his Presidential Memorandum on America First Trade Policy underscores that trade policy is a critical component of national security.

In response, the Government of Canada announced countermeasures against what it termed as the unjustified U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods.

The government said the first phase of Canada’s response includes immediate 25% tariffs on $30 billion worth of U.S. goods, including orange juice, peanut butter, beer, wine, coffee, appliances, and cosmetics.

Nigerian Presidency Reacts

Recall that two weeks after Nigeria became a partner country, US President Donald Trump reiterated his threat to impose 100% tariffs on BRICS nations’ exports if they attempt to replace the US dollar as the dominant currency in international trade.

On January 17, 2025, Brazil announced that Nigeria had been admitted as the 9th partner country of BRICS, joining Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan.

The following day, Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar confirmed the development, stating that the partnership aligns with Nigeria’s broader aspirations for inclusive growth, regional integration, and a more equitable global economic framework.

The development apparently implies that the federal government of Nigeria is making moves to maintain a stable economy.

In a statement on Sunday, Dare stated that Nigeria must pay close attention to the tariff war between the U.S. and Canada, as well as other North Atlantic countries.

“There will be fallout that will reverberate around the world.

“The WTO will be instrumental in helping to manage the impacts of this emerging global order,” he added.

“There is a lesson in all of this for us as a country. We are witnessing a new movement: America First. Canada First. It’s time for Nigeria First! Let’s put Nigeria first—no matter what.”

He emphasised the need for Nigeria to always prioritise its national interests.

More Insights

Nigeria’s foreign policy is rooted in the promotion of its national interest.

Recently, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, reiterated that Nigeria’s foreign policy upholds the principle of strategic autonomy and opposes the presence of foreign forces and private military companies in the region—whether from the East or West.