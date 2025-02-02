The Anambra State Government has mandated ID verification for hotel guests and tenants as part of its new security directive.

The directive, issued by the Office of the Special Adviser on Community Security, aims to enhance the safety and security of citizens and visitors in the state.

The disclosure was conveyed in a statement signed by Law Mefor, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, on Friday.

According to the statement, all hotel guests must provide a valid government-issued ID—such as a National Identity Card, International Passport, or Voter’s Card—upon check-in.

Hotel management is mandated to photocopy these documents and submit them to the President General of the community, who will then forward them to the local government mayor and the state government.

Similarly, landlords are required to obtain a tenant registration form from their community’s President General. Tenants must fill out these forms using a valid government-issued ID.

The statement noted that non-compliance with this directive could result in property forfeiture and possible prosecution.

It further stated that hotel owners who fail to adhere to the directive risk losing their facilities, while landlords who do not submit the completed tenant registration forms through the President General may face legal action.

The directive also outlines specific responsibilities for the President Generals of Town Unions. As part of the new security measures, President Generals will serve as the chairmen of the Agunaechemba security committee in their respective communities. They are required to oversee the daily operations of the Agunaechemba security outfit and ensure compliance with the government’s security directives.

Additionally, they must submit detailed monthly reports to the state government. Failure to submit these reports may result in suspension and other possible sanctions.

To further strengthen security efforts, the Anambra State government has introduced a whistleblowing policy aimed at encouraging citizens to report suspicious activities, including cases of kidnapping.

Individuals who provide credible information leading to arrests will receive monetary rewards starting from N5 million. This initiative seeks to improve intelligence gathering and enhance community policing efforts across the state.

The statement emphasized that these measures are part of the government’s broader strategy to enhance security and protect residents and visitors in Anambra State, urging full compliance and cooperation from all stakeholders for effective implementation.