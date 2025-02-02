Access Holdings Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Uche Orji as an Independent Non-Executive Director of its subsidiary, Access Bank Plc.

The appointment, which took effect on January 7, 2024, followed the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In a statement released on Saturday night, Access Bank highlighted that the appointment reflects its commitment to strengthening governance practices and ensuring a diverse and experienced board.

A Stellar career in finance and technology

According to the statement, Mr. Uche Orji brings over three decades of professional and board experience to Access Bank.

He is a renowned investment banking professional, technology entrepreneur, and finance expert.

Orji is the Co-founder and Partner of Titangate Capital Management, an equity firm that invests in deep-tech, enterprise software, semiconductors, hardware, and artificial intelligence companies.

He is also the Founder and Director of Vitesse Africa Limited, an investment advisory firm focused on Africa’s energy, technology, and infrastructure sectors.

Additionally, Orji serves as an Executive Board member and investor in Ultrasafe AI, an artificial intelligence and IT development firm with strategic collaborations with leading technology companies.

He also sits on the Board of the Private Infrastructure Development Group in London, where he chairs the Risk Committee.

Track record of leadership

Orji’s career includes notable leadership roles, such as serving as the founding Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

He has also held senior positions at global financial institutions, including Managing Director and Senior Analyst at UBS Securities Limited in New York, Managing Director and Head of European Technology/Semiconductor Equity Research at JP Morgan Securities in London, and Executive Director/Portfolio Manager at Goldman Sachs Asset Management in London.

Earlier in his career, Orji worked as an Acting Financial Controller at Diamond Bank Limited and as an Audit Trainee at Arthur Andersen and Co.

He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Port Harcourt and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

Strengthening Access Bank’s strategic goals

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Paul Usoro, Chairman of Access Bank, described Orji as a highly accomplished professional with exceptional academic, corporate, and board experience.

He expressed confidence that Orji’s expertise would be invaluable as the bank continues to pursue its strategic objectives.

“We are confident that his addition to the Board will further enrich the quality of our decision-making process, enabling us to deliver even greater value to our customers and stakeholders,” he said.

Usoro said the appointment was made in accordance with the bank’s internal policies, which had been communicated to all relevant regulatory authorities due to its commitment to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance.