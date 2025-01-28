As the world’s trade networks continue to shift under the influence of geopolitics, the recently released McKinsey report, “Geopolitics and the Geometry of Global Trade”, offers critical insights for economies worldwide.

For Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, the report provides a roadmap to leverage emerging trends in global trade for industrial growth, economic diversification, and investment attraction.

A New Era of Global Trade

The McKinsey report highlights that global trade flows are increasingly shaped by geopolitical factors.

Traditional trade partnerships are being reconfigured as major players like the United States and the European Union shift their focus toward more politically aligned partners. While these shifts pose risks for some economies, they create unique opportunities for others, including Nigeria, to strategically position themselves in the evolving global trade landscape.

Nigeria’s Opportunity in Trade Diversification

The report underscores a growing trend: the diversification of trade partnerships away from historical dependencies. Nigeria’s robust agricultural sector, natural resources, and burgeoning digital economy place it in an excellent position to develop stronger trade ties with major economies seeking alternative trading partners.

For the Nigerian government, this means championing policies that open new trade corridors, particularly with regions like North America, Europe, and Asia. Developing export-ready industries and building infrastructure to support global trade will be essential in positioning Nigeria as a strategic partner in this new era.

Foreign Direct Investment and Greenfield Opportunities

Another key insight from the report is the rise of greenfield investments in developing economies, with Africa and India at the forefront. Greenfield investments, where companies build new facilities or businesses from the ground up, represent a critical opportunity for Nigeria.

To capitalise on this trend, Nigeria must prioritise:

Stable Policies: Clear and transparent regulatory frameworks that inspire confidence in foreign investors.

Clear and transparent regulatory frameworks that inspire confidence in foreign investors. Infrastructure Development : Modernising ports, transport systems, and digital infrastructure to ease business operations.

: Modernising ports, transport systems, and digital infrastructure to ease business operations. Sectoral Focus: Identifying and promoting sectors with high investment potential, such as agriculture, manufacturing, and financial technology (fintech).

Reducing Trade Dependencies

The McKinsey report highlights the importance of reducing over-reliance on single trade partners, as this increases economic vulnerability to geopolitical disruptions.

Nigeria must diversify its trading relationships while strengthening ties with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to ensure resilience. This approach will also create opportunities for Nigeria to expand its reach in intra-African trade while engaging strategically with global markets.

The Role of Technology in Global Competitiveness

Technological innovation is increasingly vital in the new trade era.

For Nigeria to remain competitive, investments in digital infrastructure and human capital are non-negotiable. The country’s booming fintech sector, which has produced global success stories like Flutterwave, Paystack, and Interswitch, serves as a model for leveraging technology to drive global trade.

By fostering innovation and supporting tech-driven industries, Nigeria can attract venture capital, expand its digital economy, and deepen its integration into global trade networks.

Building Geopolitical Competence

Navigating the complexities of the shifting trade landscape requires strategic geopolitical engagement.

Nigeria must prioritize participation in international trade negotiations and build expertise to respond effectively to global trade policies and shifts.

The Path Forward

The McKinsey report offers a wake-up call for economies like Nigeria to reimagine their role in global trade. By embracing diversification from crude oil, attracting investment, and fostering technological advancement, Nigeria can transform these global shifts into opportunities.

For the Nigerian government, the path forward requires bold reforms, robust infrastructure development, and strategic diplomacy to ensure the country’s competitiveness in a dynamic global industry, trade and investment environment. This can be driven and achieved with trusted data insights and intelligence because the game of trade, there’s no second and people make trade decisions with data. Nigeria stands at a critical juncture.

With the right policies, strategic partnerships and investment in trade data intelligence, the country can position itself as a vital player in the new geometry of global trade, driving growth, creating jobs, and enhancing economic resilience.

This article is contributed by Abel Aboh (recognised Data and AI Leader passionate about technology, trade and investment) follow on X: @abel_DMChampion