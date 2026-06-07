Prepared By: Alliance for Economic Research and Ethics LTD/GTE

In the solemn annals of fiscal governance, there comes a moment when a government must choose between the shadow of opacity and the light of accountability.

The Federal Government of Nigeria, after eight months of deafening silence, has finally released the 2025 Third Quarter Budget Implementation Report.

This is a document that should have seen the light of day by October 30, 2025, under the sacred provisions of Section 50 of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007.

Instead, it emerged in May 2026, a fiscal ghost arriving long after the quarter it purported to illuminate had faded into economic history.

Yet, as the Alliance for Economic Research and Ethics LTD/GTE, we must render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s: the release itself, however belated, is a commendable step toward restoring the covenant of trust between the state and its citizens.

For in the economy of nations, transparency is not merely a bureaucratic virtue it is the very oxygen that foreign direct investment breathes. When investors can peer into the ledger of a nation’s fiscal soul and find it coherent, they do not merely bring capital; they bring confidence, jobs, and the multiplier effects that transform GDP figures into dinner tables.

The advantages of this eventual transparency are manifold and profound. First, timely or in this case, eventual budget reporting signals to the global investment community that Nigeria remains committed to the rules-based order of public financial management.

In an era where capital flows like water toward the path of least resistance, a nation that publishes its fiscal accounts, even tardily, retains a competitive edge over those that bury theirs in the vaults of bureaucratic amnesia.

Second, the report provides a forensic baseline for FDI attraction and retention. The multinational corporation contemplating a $500 million manufacturing plant does not merely seek tax holidays; it seeks predictability. It seeks to know whether the government’s revenue projections are fantasy or foundation, whether debt service will crowd out infrastructure, and whether the naira’s trajectory is guided by policy or propelled by panic. This report, however delayed, offers fragments of that narrative.

Third, for domestic investors the true bedrock of any resilient economy the report serves as a diagnostic tool. The Nigerian entrepreneur deciding whether to expand her agro-processing facility or park her capital in dollar-denominated assets needs to know: Is the government spending on roads that will carry her goods? Is it investing in power that will keep her machines humming? Or is it merely accumulating debt to pay debt, a fiscal Ouroboros consuming its own tail?

The Numbers Speak: A Tale Of Two Nigerias

Let us now turn to the document itself, with the scalpel of critical inquiry and the compass of comparative verification.

GDP Growth: The Services Sector’s Triumph, the People’s Paradox

The report proclaims a real GDP growth of 3.98% in Q3 2025, driven primarily by the services sectors. The oil sector grew by 5.84%, and the non-oil sector by 3.91% . At first blush, this is the stuff of economic bulletins robust, reassuring, and almost triumphant.

But here is the profound question that a world-class economist must ask: Growth for whom?

The services sector’s dominance, contributing 53.02% to GDP sounds like diversification. Yet peel back the veneer, and one finds a troubling reality: Nigeria’s services growth is increasingly concentrated in telecommunications, financial services, and digital platforms.

These are sectors with high capital intensity but relatively low labor absorption. They enrich the few who own the towers and the licenses, while the many who till the soil and hawk the wares remain tethered to subsistence.

The agricultural sector, which employs roughly 35% of Nigeria’s workforce, grew by a mere 3.79% [1]. The manufacturing sector, the true engine of mass employment and inclusive prosperity, is barely visible in this growth narrative. This is not inclusive growth; it is enclave growth, growth that builds gleaming towers in Lagos and Abuja while the rural hinterlands sink deeper into the quagmire of poverty.

Inflation: The Statistical Mirage and the Base Year Deception

The report notes, with evident satisfaction, that headline inflation eased to 18.02% in September 2025, down from 20.12% in August. Year-on-year, it was 14.68 percentage points lower than the 32.70% recorded in September 2024 .

But here is where the Alliance must wield its magnifying glass with unflinching rigor. The report itself contains a confession, buried in the fine print:

“The significant decline in the annual food inflation figure is technically due to the change in the base year.”

This is not a footnote; it is a fiscal earthquake. The National Bureau of Statistics, in 2025, rebased the Consumer Price Index from November 2009 to 2024, with 2023 as the reference period for expenditure weights.

This is a legitimate statistical exercise done by nations worldwide to reflect changing consumption patterns. But when a government trumpets a 14.68 percentage point decline in inflation that is largely an artifact of statistical methodology rather than a reflection of lived economic reality, it risks what economists call “base year illusion.”

The Nigerian mother in Kano buying a loaf of bread does not care that the CPI base year changed. She cares that the bread still costs more than it did last month. The month-on-month inflation rate in September 2025 was 0.72% still positive, still eroding purchasing power. The food inflation rate, at 16.87%, remains punishingly high for a population where over 63% are classified as multidimensionally poor.

Verdict: The inflation numbers are genuine in the sense that the NBS calculated them correctly. But they are misleading as a narrative of economic relief. The government must resist the temptation to weaponize statistical rebasing for political applause.

Oil Production: The Benchmark Mirage

The report states that average daily oil production was 1.64 million barrels per day (mbpd) in Q3 2025, below the budget benchmark of 2.12 mbpd but above the 1.47 mbpd recorded in Q3 2024 .

This is where the Alliance must cross-examine the government’s previous statements with the zeal of a senior advocate examining a witness.

For years, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources have made bold claims about “targeting” 2 million barrels per day, about “resolving” pipeline vandalism, about “curbing” crude oil theft. The 2025 budget itself was built on the optimistic assumption of 2.12 mbpd .

Yet the reality, quarter after quarter, is a production level that languishes between 1.4 and 1.7 mbpd. The gap between benchmark and actual 0.48 mbpd, or roughly 22.6% below target, represents not merely a statistical deviation but a fiscal hemorrhage.

At an average oil price of US$ 68.50 per barrel (below the US$ 75 benchmark), the revenue shortfall from oil alone in Q3 2025 was a staggering ₦7.88 trillion, or 61.80% below the quarterly projection.

The profound question: If the government has been “addressing” crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism for years, why does production remain structurally below benchmark? The report itself admits: “Nigeria’s oil sector faces significant challenges including persistent crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism, security challenges leading to production declines and supply disruptions.”

This is not a new diagnosis; it is a chronic condition. The government’s repeated claims of progress are beginning to resemble the placebo prescriptions of a physician who has run out of cures.

Revenue: The Non-Oil Silver Lining with a Dark Cloud

Here, the report offers a genuinely encouraging narrative. Non-oil revenue of ₦5.25 trillion in Q3 2025 exceeded projections, driven by improved VAT, Company Income Tax, Electronic Money Transfer Levy, and Independent Revenue.

The FGN’s share of Company Income Tax was ₦1.31 trillion (23.34% above target), VAT was ₦298.55 billion (22.74% above target), and Independent Revenue reached ₦1.52 trillion, a staggering 147.24% above the quarterly estimate.

This is not merely good news; it is structural validation. It confirms that the administrative reforms in tax compliance, customs automation, and independent revenue collection are bearing fruit. The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) deserve commendation for this performance.

But, and this is the profound “but” that separates economic analysis from public relations, the aggregate FGN revenue of ₦7.70 trillion was still 24.64% below the quarterly projection of ₦10.22 trillion. The oil revenue shortfall of ₦2.80 trillion (53.26% below target) was the primary culprit. The government is running a fiscal engine where one cylinder (non-oil) is firing robustly while the other (oil) is misfiring chronically.

The debt service-to-revenue ratio remains the elephant in the room. Total debt service in Q3 2025 was ₦3.41 trillion. Against total FGN revenue of ₦7.70 trillion, this implies that 44.3% of every naira the government collected went to servicing debt. This is not sustainable. It is not even borderline. It is a fiscal straitjacket that constrains the government’s ability to invest in the very infrastructure and human capital that could generate the inclusive growth Nigeria desperately needs.

The Excess Crude Account: A National Embarrassment

Perhaps the most damning revelation in the entire report is the status of the Excess Crude Account (ECA). The account had an opening balance of US0.473millionas of July 1, 2025. There was no accrued interest, no inflow, and no outflow. The closing balance remained US0.473 million.

Let that number sink in. Less than half a million dollars. For a nation that once boasted an ECA balance of over US$20 billion in the mid-2000s, this is not merely depletion; it is fiscal extinction. The ECA was designed as a stabilization fund, a rainy-day reserve to cushion against oil price volatility. Today, it is an empty vault, a symbol of a nation that has consumed its seed corn and now faces the famine with bare cupboards.

Capital Expenditure: The Bottom-Up Cash Plan That Remains Bottom-Heavy

The report notes that ₦780.28 billion was released to MDAs for capital projects in Q3 2025, based on the “Bottom-up Cash Plan” arrangement. This sounds like a rigorous, demand-driven approach to project financing.

But here is the critique: The total capital budget for 2025 is ₦23.44 trillion [1]. By Q3, the prorated expectation would be roughly ₦5.86 trillion. The actual release of ₦780.28 billion represents approximately 13.3% of the prorated capital expectation. This is not prioritizing capital investment; it is capital starvation.

The report itself admits: “Cash management bottlenecks including bottom-up cash planning delays continue to slow project execution and raise project costs.” When a government acknowledges that its own cash planning mechanism is a bottleneck, it is confessing to a self-inflicted wound.

The “bottom-up” approach, in theory, ensures that MDAs request funds only when they are ready to execute. In practice, it appears to have become a bureaucratic quagmire where projects die of financial asphyxiation before they reach the construction stage.

The Critique: Where The Government Must Do Better

Having praised the release and verified the numbers, the Alliance now delivers its unvarnished counsel.

The government of Nigeria, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, must recognize that budget implementation is not arithmetic; it is governance. And governance, at its core, is about translating fiscal allocations into human flourishing.

1. The Revenue Challenge: From Aspiration to Architecture

The report’s Preface contains a striking admission: “Nigeria does not have a debt sustainability problem, but a revenue challenge.” This is half-true. Nigeria has both. But the revenue challenge is indeed the more urgent.

The government must move beyond the “Strategic Revenue Growth Initiatives” a worthy but insufficient framework and build a revenue architecture that includes:

Property Taxation: Nigeria’s property tax collection is among the lowest in the world. The digitalization of land registries and the deployment of geographic information systems (GIS) for property valuation could unlock billions in untapped revenue.

Digital Economy Taxation: The booming fintech, e-commerce, and gig economy sectors operate in a tax net that resembles a fishing trawler with gaping holes. A comprehensive digital services tax, aligned with OECD guidelines, is overdue.

Solid Minerals: The report shows FGN’s share of Minerals & Mining revenue of ₦8.14 billion in Q3 2025 110.33% above its quarterly projection of ₦3.87 billion [1]. But this is a drop in the ocean. Nigeria’s solid minerals sector is estimated to hold trillions of naira in value. The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development is grossly under-resourced to perform its mandate.

2. The Expenditure Imperative: From Recurrent Consumption to Capital Creation

The 2025 budget allocates ₦13.59 trillion to recurrent (non-debt) expenditure and ₦14.32 trillion to debt service combined, nearly ₦28 trillion. Capital expenditure, at ₦23.44 trillion, is substantial in nominal terms but chronically under-executed. The report shows that by Q3, the government had spent only ₦2.66 trillion on non-debt recurrent expenditure (21.75% below the quarterly estimate) and ₦780.28 billion on capital releases.

The government must confront an uncomfortable truth: Nigeria’s budget is structurally misaligned with its development needs. The recurrent expenditure salaries, overheads, administrative costs consumes resources that should be building roads, powering factories, and educating children. The IPPIS system, while useful for controlling personnel costs, is not a substitute for right-sizing the federal workforce.

The Alliance recommends a “Zero-Based Recurrent Review” a radical audit of every recurrent line item, asking not “How much did we spend last year?” but “What is the minimum necessary to deliver this service?” The savings, potentially hundreds of billions, should be redirected to a “Nigerian Inclusive Growth Fund” dedicated to labor-intensive infrastructure: rural roads, solar electrification, irrigation schemes, and primary healthcare centers.

3. The Debt Dilemma: From Servitude to Strategy

The total public debt stock as of September 2025 stood at ₦153.29 trillion (US$103.94 billion), with domestic debt at ₦81.82 trillion and external debt at ₦71.48 trillion. The debt-to-GDP ratio of 38.57% [1] is below the 40% national threshold and the 56% international benchmark, giving the government some fiscal headroom.

But headroom is not comfort. The debt service-to-revenue ratio of 44.3% is a crisis by any standard. The government is borrowing to pay debt, a Ponzi-like dynamic that ends only in default or devaluation.

The Alliance counsels a three-pronged debt strategy:

Concessional Financing: The external debt breakdown shows multilateral debt at US23.41 billion (48.316.29 billion (12.97%). The government should maximize concessional financing from the World Bank, African Development Bank, and bilateral partners, even if it means accepting stricter conditionality.

Debt-for-Development Swaps: The report mentions “debt-for-climate swap” as an explored option. The Alliance urges the government to operationalize this, converting commercial debt obligations into climate adaptation and renewable energy investments.

Domestic Debt Restructuring: The ₦61.99 trillion in FGN Bonds (79.67% of domestic debt as of June 2025) [1] offers an opportunity for maturity extension and interest rate reduction. The CBN, as the primary holder of domestic debt, should engage in a transparent restructuring dialogue that reduces the debt service burden without triggering market panic.

4. The Oil Sector: From Extraction to Value Addition

The chronic underperformance of oil production 1.64 mbpd against a 2.12 mbpd benchmark [1] is not merely a revenue problem; it is a sovereignty problem. A nation that cannot secure its primary source of foreign exchange is a nation that has ceded economic control to vandals, thieves, and systemic neglect.

The government must move beyond the rhetoric of “addressing” oil theft and deploy military-civilian joint task forces with aerial surveillance, drone technology, and real-time pipeline monitoring. But more importantly, Nigeria must pivot from crude oil export to domestic refining and petrochemical value addition.

The Dangote Refinery, for all its controversies, represents a template. The government should incentivize through tax holidays, guaranteed off take agreements, and infrastructure support the establishment of modular refineries across the Niger Delta. This creates jobs, reduces import dependency, and captures value that currently leaks to foreign refineries.

5. The Poverty Reduction Imperative: From Programs to Pathways

The report mentions, in passing, that the government is “intervening, especially to protect the vulnerable people and businesses.” But the numbers tell a different story. The 2025 budget allocates a pittance for a nation where over 84 million people live in poverty and 63% are multidimensionally poor.

The Alliance rejects the incremental approach. Nigeria needs a “Universal Basic Infrastructure” guarantee: every Nigerian citizen, regardless of geography, is entitled to a minimum package of clean water, primary healthcare, basic education, and all-weather road access within 5 kilometres of their home. This is not charity; it is human capital investment.

The World Bank’s research consistently shows that every dollar invested in early childhood nutrition and education yields massive returns in lifetime productivity.

The government should consolidate the fragmented poverty programs into a single “Nigerian Social Investment Corporation” with transparent governance, biometric beneficiary tracking, and independent audit. The current duplication and leakage are not merely inefficient; they are immoral.

6. The Transparency Covenant: From Delay to Discipline

The eight-month delay in releasing this report is not a bureaucratic hiccup; it is a breach of statutory trust. Section 50 of the Fiscal Responsibility Act mandates publication within 30 days of each quarter’s end. The government’s failure to comply repeatedly, across multiple quarters erodes the very credibility that the report seeks to establish.

The Alliance demands, and Nigeria deserves, a “Fiscal Transparency Charter” with the following non-negotiable commitments:

Quarterly budget implementation reports published within 30 days, with automatic sanctions for delay.

Real-time publication of daily Federation Account allocations.

Citizen-accessible dashboards for capital project tracking, with geotagged photographs and expenditure data.

Annual independent audit of the Excess Crude Account and Sovereign Wealth Fund by international firms.

Conclusion: The Road To Inclusive Growth

The 2025 Third Quarter Budget Implementation Report is a document of contradictions. It reveals an economy growing in aggregate but fragmenting in distribution. It shows non-oil revenue triumphing while oil revenue withers. It celebrates inflation moderation while confessing statistical artifice. It promises capital prioritization while delivering capital starvation.

The Alliance for Economic Research and Ethics LTD/GTE does not write to condemn; we write to construct. And our construction blueprint is clear:

Nigeria’s path to inclusive growth requires a fiscal revolution not merely in the size of the budget, but in the purpose of public expenditure. Every naira spent must be interrogated: Does it reduce poverty? Does it create jobs? Does it build the human capital of the next generation? Does it strengthen the institutions that make accountability possible?

The government has taken the first step by releasing this report. But as the African proverb reminds us: “The man who has begun his journey has not yet arrived at his destination.” The journey from fiscal opacity to inclusive prosperity is long, arduous, and non-negotiable. The Alliance will walk that journey with rigour, with candour, and with an unwavering commitment to the Nigerian people.

For in the final analysis, the budget is not a document of numbers. It is a covenant of hope, a promise that the state will deploy the collective resources of its people toward their collective flourishing. When that covenant is honored, growth is not merely a statistic; it becomes a lived reality in every home, every farm, every factory, and every classroom across this great nation.