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Every day, millions of Nigerians rely on our network to learn, work, trade, and stay connected.

Yet, behind every call, every transaction, and every digital interaction lies a question that every business must now confront: how do we power growth without compromising the future of the environment?

I was reminded of this recently while visiting one of our operations in a rural community.

Beyond the infrastructure that keeps people connected, I heard stories from residents of what appeared to them to be increased flooding, prolonged heatwaves, and the growing impact of climate-related disruptions on livelihoods. It reinforced a truth that we are becoming more familiar with: climate change is no longer a distant challenge; it is already shaping the lives of millions around the world, including in Nigeria.

As the country advances its economic, industrial, and digital transformation agenda, environmental sustainability must remain central to that journey. The Climate Change Act has provided a strong policy foundation. The responsibility now lies with businesses, citizens and other stakeholders to translate those commitments into action.

For the telecommunications sector, this responsibility is especially significant. Connectivity powers economic opportunity, financial inclusion, education, healthcare, and innovation. But it also requires substantial energy infrastructure.

Historically, much of that infrastructure has depended on diesel-powered generation due to limited grid reliability across many parts of the country.

At Airtel Nigeria, we believe that building a connected future and building a sustainable future are inseparable ambitions.

Our climate journey begins with a clear commitment. Across Airtel Africa, we have set an ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, supported by a near-term target to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions intensity by 62 per cent by 2032. These commitments are embedded within our long-term business strategy and are supported by transparent measurement, governance, and reporting frameworks.

Delivering on these ambitions requires tangible investments in cleaner infrastructure. Across our network, we are accelerating the deployment of renewable and low-carbon energy solutions, including solar-powered sites, advanced lithium-ion battery systems, increased grid integration, and hydro-powered energy solutions where feasible through our infrastructure ecosystem.

These investments are helping to reduce reliance on diesel generation while improving operational efficiency, network resilience, and long-term sustainability. We are also implementing energy-efficiency measures across our switching centres and technical facilities to reduce overall energy consumption and carbon intensity.

Climate action, however, extends beyond infrastructure. It also requires responsible stewardship of the communities we serve.

Through our Corporate Social Responsibility programmes, we are increasingly embedding environmental sustainability into community interventions. This year, under our Adopt a School initiative, Airtel Nigeria will launch a green-planting programme designed to promote environmental awareness among students while contributing to local ecosystem restoration. By engaging young people directly, we hope to inspire a generation that understands the importance of protecting natural resources and building climate resilience.

Beyond these initiatives, we continue to strengthen efforts to reduce our overall environmental footprint. This includes improving energy efficiency, promoting responsible waste management, expanding recycling practices, reducing hazardous materials across operations, and working closely with suppliers and partners to address emissions throughout our value chain.

We recognise that meaningful climate progress requires collaboration across the entire business ecosystem. Nearly every organisation’s environmental impact extends beyond its own operations, making collective action essential.

Importantly, connectivity itself can be a powerful climate solution. Digital financial services reduce travel. Remote healthcare expands access while lowering transportation needs. Digital education reduces barriers to learning. Smart agricultural solutions help farmers improve productivity and optimise resource use. In each case, technology enables more efficient and sustainable ways of living and working.

Nigeria’s green transition presents both a challenge and an opportunity. The decisions we make today about infrastructure, energy, and innovation will shape our future for decades to come.

At Airtel Nigeria, we plan to continue playing our part through ambitious climate targets, green infrastructure, environmental stewardship, and responsible business practices. The transition has already begun. Our collective task now is to accelerate it.