Netflix Africa has made a significant leadership change with the appointment of Kaye-Ann Williams as its new Director of Scripted Content.

The former Amazon executive will oversee the development of original African films and TV series, focusing on local productions to strengthen Netflix’s presence in the region.

Williams, who will report to Ben Amadasun, Netflix’s Vice President of Middle East and Africa Content, begins her new role in February.

Her appointment follows the departure of Tendeka Matatu, the outgoing Director of Local Language Films, who has left the company to pursue new opportunities.

Williams brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having previously served as the Head of Scripted Series and Movies at Prime Video/Amazon Studios.

During her tenure, she played a pivotal role in the company’s African content strategy, particularly focusing on South African productions. More recently, she was the content lead at Primedia Studios, the company behind The Traitors South Africa.

Amadasun expressed enthusiasm about Williams joining the team, highlighting her extensive expertise in creating ambitious African television projects.

“I’m delighted to welcome Kaye-Ann to the team as we strengthen our long-term commitment to African storytelling, Her experience and proven success in nurturing local talent will be invaluable as we continue to build on the fantastic work done so far.” he said.

What to know

Williams’ appointment comes at a time when Netflix is reaffirming its commitment to African content amid concerns in the industry about the direction of international streaming investments in the region.

Early January 2024, Amazon had reduced its funding for African productions, leading some to question whether Netflix would follow suit. However, Netflix who recently cut back on commissioning originals in Nigeria- firmly stated that it remains committed to the African market, with Williams’ hiring reinforcing that stance.

Since launching its first African original with Queen Sono in 2020, Netflix has continued to invest in local content, striking significant deals with prominent African filmmakers such as Mandla Dube, director of Silverton Siege, and Jayan Moodley, creator of the Kandasamys franchise.

At the recent MIP Africa event in Cape Town, Netflix also announced several new projects, including a Blood Legacy series from Blood & Water producer Gambit Films and a reality show titled Love Never Lies: South Africa.

Netflix’s focus on growing its African content offering is part of a broader strategy to meet the growing demand for diverse, culturally relevant programming. The streaming giant has seen considerable success with African projects, and Williams is expected to play a central role in accelerating this growth.

The news of Williams’ appointment follows Netflix’s strong financial performance, with the company surpassing expectations in Q4, adding nearly 19 million new subscribers, to hit 300 million subscribers globally.