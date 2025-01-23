The Lagos State Fish Farmers’ Association, Alimosho (CAMS), has urged the Federal Government to provide urgent assistance to struggling fish farmers in the state.

The immediate past president of CAMS, Mr. Smart Okeke, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

According to him, the cost of producing one tonne of fish now requires a minimum of N4 million, putting immense pressure on farmers.

RelatedStories No Content Available

In the fishing and seafood industry, a fish tonne is used to describe the quantity of fish, referring to a weight measurement equivalent to 1,000 kilograms, or approximately 2,204.6 pounds. The term “tonne,” also known as a metric ton, is commonly used to quantify large amounts of fish in commercial trade and shipping.

He stated that the government’s support for the fish farming industry could be a game-changer for the sector.

Challenges facing fish farmers

He said that with the right policies and incentives from the government, fish farmers could increase production, create jobs, and contribute significantly to the country’s economic growth.

“It beats me to see that despite the potential of fish farming, the industry is grappling with numerous challenges, including funding, poor infrastructure, and limited access to markets,” he said.

A 2004 World Bank survey revealed that fish farming has the best capacity to feed all of Nigeria. This is largely due to Nigeria’s ideal weather for fish farming, which can be practiced anywhere.

“In fish farming, 70% of your production cost is feed. A bag of feed in 2012 was N3,500, but as we speak, it is N42,000,” he explained. “To produce one tonne of fish, you need a minimum of N4 million; how many farmers can comfortably afford pay that much?”

He further explained that adequate funding could enable fish farmers to expand their operations, increase production, and meet the growing demand for fish.

Enhancing food security and market access

According to him, funding can also be used to develop and improve infrastructure, such as fishponds, hatcheries, and processing facilities.

“Food security is also key to funding, as it increases the availability of fish and helps fish farmers access new markets, both domestically and internationally,” he said.

“These farmers are unable to export or compete internationally because of the difficulties in acquiring the necessary facilities to meet international standards.”

He suggested that the government could intervene by setting up a facility to help farmers process their fish, package them for export, and provide certification to meet all international requirements.

He stressed that attaining international standards in fish farming requires a multi-faceted approach that involves improving farming practices, enhancing quality control, and complying with global regulations.