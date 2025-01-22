Thanks to Apple’s Live Caller ID Lookup framework, iPhone users can now enjoy Truecaller’s powerful real-time caller ID and advanced spam-blocking capabilities.

This privacy-first feature allows third-party apps like Truecaller to securely deliver live caller identification, bringing long-awaited functionality to the iOS platform.

Describing the framework in its release notes, Apple said: “New APIs allow developers like Truecaller to fetch information from their servers and provide live caller ID for incoming calls, in a privacy-preserving way.”

Truecaller is the first to adopt this innovative framework at scale. It uses cutting-edge homomorphic encryption to maintain user privacy while ensuring accurate caller identification. With iOS 18.2 or newer, iPhone users can finally access the same robust experience that Android users have enjoyed for years.

The update’s new features, including auto-blocking of spam calls and live Caller ID, will start rolling out on January 22 and become available to Truecaller Premium users worldwide in the following days. Free users can still access select features, including ad-supported number search and verified business caller ID.

Commenting on the update, Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO of Truecaller, said, “We are excited to bring the full power of Truecaller to iPhone. We see tremendous potential and growth in our iPhone user base, and parity with Truecaller’s Android experience has been top of their wishlist. This update does that and more while preserving privacy for all calling activity.”

Truecaller has been blocking unwanted communications for over 15 years. Now, it has integrated its advanced AI and global database of over 433 million active users to provide seamless caller identification on iPhones. Now, Truecaller can identify nearly all incoming calls, ensuring that no call goes unanswered or unidentified as long as it has relevant information.

In addition to identifying calls, the update addresses one of the most requested features from iOS users: automatic spam call blocking. Now available globally, this feature ensures that unwanted calls are intercepted and blocked before they can even ring through to the user’s phone. Another valuable addition is the ability to search through up to 2,000 previously identified numbers within the Recents list in the Phone app, making it easier for users to track down past callers.

Truecaller is also introducing a Premium Family Plan, allowing users to share the benefits of Truecaller Premium with up to four additional family members at a low monthly or annual price. Truecaller Premium features a range of perks, including an ad-free experience, enhanced search functionality, and prioritised customer support.

To take advantage of the new features, users must ensure they have Truecaller for iPhone version 14.0 or later. Then, they can enable all Truecaller switches by navigating to Settings > Apps > Phone > Call Blocking & Identification.

You can watch the product video HERE.

Hitherto, Truecaller on IOS used the CallKit Call Directory framework to identify or block calls based on a predefined list of numbers. However, this framework was limited in its ability to handle large-scale calling activity, particularly in high-traffic markets like India and the US. The new real-time lookup eliminates these restrictions, allowing Truecaller to identify and block calls as they come in, improving accuracy and coverage.