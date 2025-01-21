The 2025 Google DeepMind AI for Science Scholarships are now available, offering African students the opportunity to pursue postgraduate degrees at the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS).

These fully-funded scholarships cover tuition, living costs, and research expenses, offering students a chance to advance in AI, machine learning, and mathematical sciences.

Scholarship Region reports that the Google DeepMind AI for Science Scholarships looks to support talented African students by offering them financial assistance to study at AIMS, a leading institute for mathematical sciences in Africa.

The scholarships are fully funded, covering tuition fees, relocation costs, and stipends for living expenses, as well as providing access to essential resources like computing, internet, and electricity.

Eligibility criteria for the scholarship

To be eligible for the Google DeepMind AI for Science Scholarship, applicants must meet certain requirements. They must be:

African citizens and residents at the time of application.

Applicants should hold a completed four-year undergraduate degree or a three-year degree with an honors year by August or December 2025.

The scholarship is open to those with academic backgrounds in fields such as mathematics, physics, computer science, statistics, or engineering, or any other discipline involving strong mathematical or computational components.

Additionally, candidates should not have previously held an AIMS scholarship.

Benefits of the scholarship

The Google DeepMind AI for Science Scholarship offers numerous benefits to selected students. Scholars will receive full funding for their postgraduate studies, which can last up to two years.

The scholarship also includes living and travel stipends, helping cover housing, relocation, and other expenses. Scholars will gain access to AI-related conferences and events hosted by Google DeepMind, where they can network and engage with professionals in the field.

Furthermore, they will receive mentorship from experts at Google DeepMind, enhancing their academic and professional growth.

Required documents and application instructions

Applicants must submit a range of documents to complete their application for the Google DeepMind AI for Science Scholarship. These include:

A completed application form

A curriculum vitae

A motivation letter of around 500 words

Academic transcripts, and

Responses to written mathematics and coding problems provided on the application portal.

The application deadline is March 21st, 2025, and applicants must register on the AIMS application site at apply.aims.ac.za to submit their documents.

The selection process includes a set of short mathematics and coding tasks, which provide insight into applicants’ problem-solving abilities. The final stage of the application involves online interviews scheduled for May 2025, where candidates will further demonstrate their qualifications and passion for AI and science.

How to apply for the scholarship

To apply for the 2025 Google DeepMind AI for Science Scholarship, interested candidates should visit the official AIMS application website and complete the registration process.

After registering, applicants must upload all required documents before the application deadline on March 21, 2025. The online application will include mathematics questions and a coding task to assess applicants’ skills. Applicants who reach the final stage will be invited for online interviews in May 2025.