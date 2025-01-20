STL Asset Management Limited has announced the launch of its latest Mutual Fund offering, STL Dollar Fund, a Collective Investment Scheme designed to provide investors with a safe, flexible, and accessible means to diversify their portfolio using US Dollar-denominated instruments.

The Fund aims to offer investors competitive income while prioritizing the safety of their capital in a stable currency.

Ahmed Olaitan Banu, the Managing Director of STL Asset Management Limited, emphasized the Mutual Fund’s importance amidst the current economic challenges.

RelatedStories No Content Available

He remarked, “The STL Dollar Fund offers investors the opportunity to earn competitive income in US Dollars (USD) while protecting their wealth from the intricacies of current economic conditions and headwinds.”

Key Features of the STL Dollar Fund:

Authorized by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC): The STL Dollar Fund complies with regulatory standards, ensuring investor confidence.

Flexibility for Various Investor Classes: Designed to cater to Individuals and Institutional investors.

Accessible Entry Point: Investors can start investing with a minimum of $100, ensuring broad and easy access to the Mutual Fund.

Funmi Ekundayo, Non-Executive Director of STL Asset Management, highlighted the Mutual Fund’s strategic significance, stating, “The STL Dollar Fund gives investors access to USD-denominated assets, such as Eurobonds issued by the Federal Government of Nigeria and Nigerian Corporate Entities, as well as USD Money Market instruments. It is not just a wealth creation tool but a lifeline for those seeking to navigate the uncertain economy and secure their wealth with confidence.”

She added, “As Nigeria’s economy continues to face headwinds, products like the STL Dollar Fund are becoming critical tools for individuals and Institutions seeking to adapt and stay ahead of the curve. STL Asset Management’s latest initiative offers not just financial security but also peace of mind for its clients and prospective clients.”

The STL Dollar Fund represents STL Asset Management’s commitment to delivering innovative financial solutions that meet the evolving needs of investors.

For more information, visit STL Asset Management Limited’s website. (http://www.stlassetmgt.com).