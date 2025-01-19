The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has alerted Nigerians to its intelligence, emphasizing that internet fraudsters now carry guns and are engaging in ritual killings, among other criminal activities.

This was disclosed by the EFCC via its official Facebook page on Sunday.

The anti-graft agency raised the alarm while expressing grief over the loss of one of its officers, Assistant Superintendent of the EFCC, ASE11 Aminu Sahabi Harisu, who was said to have been killed in cold blood while on legitimate duty on January 17, 2025, tracking a suspected internet fraudster, Joshua Chukwubueze Ikechukwu.

EFCC Alert

In the statement, the EFCC alerted the public that the activities of internet fraudsters are becoming increasingly hazardous to public safety and security.

“Intelligence has shown that these criminals are carrying arms, involved in kidnapping, banditry, ritual killings, and other deadly acts. The public should not fold its arms or allow itself to be deceived into thinking they are merely ‘Yahoo boys and girls,” the EFCC stated.

The EFCC vowed that for every subsequent attack on any of its officers, the suspects will face the full force of the law.

“The Commission will not fold its arms and allow any of its officers to be killed again in cold blood. As a law enforcement agency of repute, the EFCC is unrelenting in ridding the nation of internet fraud and other acts of corruption,” it added.

More Insights

According to the EFCC, its operatives were at Dr. J.O. Ukwutinife Close, Ifite, Awka, Anambra State, to arrest some suspected internet fraudsters in the early hours of January 17.

The operation was said to have been duly documented at the Anambra State Command Headquarters and Area Command of the Nigeria Police in line with operational protocols.

“The operation was initially smooth, with 37 suspected internet fraudsters already arrested at a two-storey building housing Ikechukwu and other occupants.

“However, Ikechukwu, who sighted the investigators through a CCTV camera mounted at his doorpost and admitted to seeing them, declined to open his door for the investigators, who politely demanded entry to his apartment.

“Defying all introductions and physical sightings of the investigators, he resorted to firing shots at them, killing Salisu in the process and wounding another officer detailed to conduct a search in his apartment,” the EFCC stated.

The Commission stated that preliminary investigations showed Ikechukwu was allegedly involved in coding and online medical supplies of doubtful legitimacy.

It added that two laptops, iPads, and several recording devices were recovered from his apartment, and his involvement in internet fraud has been established.

The Commission stated that, though the suspect is currently in police custody due to the alleged murderous nature of his case, the EFCC will ensure he faces trial.

The Commission expressed its appreciation for the invaluable support, condolences, and prompt response from sister agencies and well-meaning individuals regarding the development.