Olam Agri in Nigeria has again been recognised as a Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute, marking the fifth consecutive year it has achieved this prestigious certification.

Announced during an event celebrating organisations that excel in the Institute’s annual HR Best Practices Survey, this milestone underscores Olam Agri’s exceptional workplace culture, innovative HR strategies, and growing appeal to talent locally and globally.

The Top Employer Institute evaluates organisations based on a comprehensive survey covering six key HR domains and 20 topics: People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and Wellbeing. Since 2020, Olam Agri’s operations in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, and the Africa region have consistently earned top rankings, solidifying its reputation as an employer of choice.

As a leading agribusiness in food, feed, and fibre, Olam Agri is deeply committed to making a positive impact on its workforce, customers, host communities, and stakeholders. Through its efforts in Nigeria and other markets, the company contributes to food security, environmental sustainability, and economic development. This latest certification reflects Olam Agri’s adherence to global best practices and focus on creating meaningful, lasting change.

David Plink, CEO of the Top Employers Institute, commended Olam Agri and other certified organisations for their resilience and excellence. He noted: “Consistency in a not-so-consistent world is remarkable. Amidst technological advances, economic shifts, and evolving social landscapes, it’s inspiring to see organisations like Olam Agri rise to the challenge. This year’s certification celebrates those who continue to lead with people-first strategies, setting the standard for enriching the world of work.”

Jaideep Biswas, Regional Head of Human Resources at Olam Agri, highlighted the significance of the recognition, stating: “Our people-centric strategy aligns with the dynamic demands of the global talent landscape, embedding diversity, equity, and inclusion at the core of our operations. This certification validates our approach, but we’re not stopping here. We remain committed to helping our workforce thrive in a rapidly evolving work environment.”

Anil Nair, Managing Director, Olam Agri in Nigeria, expatiated, “As we celebrate this recognition, we also look to the future. Olam Agri is committed to scaling our HR practices to ensure alignment with global standards. We will continue to make significant investments in our people and the food value chain, enriching lives and driving economic growth. Our goal is to create an environment where our employees can excel and thrive, and we are dedicated to achieving this.

Olam Agri’s continued success as a Top Employer reflects its unwavering dedication to fostering growth, well-being, and excellence in its operations.

About Olam Agri

Olam Agri is a market leading, differentiated food, feed and fibre agri-business with a global origination footprint, processing capabilities and deep understanding of market needs built over 34 years. With a strong presence in high-growth emerging markets and products across grains & oilseeds, freight, integrated feed & protein, rice, edible oils, specialty grains & seeds, sugar, cotton, wood products, rubber and risk management solutions, Olam Agri is at the heart of global food and agri-trade flows with 39.6 million MT in volume traded in 2023. Focused on transforming food, feed and fibre for a more sustainable future, it aims at creating value for customers, enable farming communities to prosper sustainably and strive for a food-secure future.

Olam Agri Holdings Limited, which holds the Olam Agri business, is a 64.6% owned subsidiary of Olam Group. 35.4% of Olam Agri Holdings is owned by SALIC International Investment Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Olam Agri’s strategic partner The Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Company. For more information and to subscribe to our news alerts, please visit https://www.olamagri.com/.

About Olam Group

Olam Group is a leading food and agri-business supplying food, ingredients, feed and fibre to 22,000 customers worldwide. Our value chain spans over 60 countries and includes farming, processing and distribution operations, as well as a global network of farmers.

Through our purpose to ‘Re-imagine Global Agriculture and Food Systems’, Olam Group aims to address the many challenges involved in meeting the needs of a growing global population, while achieving positive impact for farming communities, our planet and all our stakeholders. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, Olam Group currently ranks among the top 30 largest primary listed companies in terms of market capitalisation on SGX-ST.

Since June 2020, Olam Group has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series, a global sustainable investment index series developed by FTSE Russell, following a rigorous assessment of Olam’s supply chain activities, impact on the environment and governance transparency. More information on Olam can be found at www.olamgroup.com.