Leadway Group provides women with structured financial and health infrastructure—from pensions and voluntary savings to comprehensive healthcare, insurance protection and estate planning—ensuring they can secure longterm income stability, preserve earning capacity and protect their families with confidence.

Through platforms like Leadway Pensure, Leadway Health, and Leadway Trust Services, women gain access to retirement planning, preventive healthcare, and digital willcreation tools that simplify wealth continuity and strengthen financial independence across every stage of life.

Leadway’s womenfocused community platform, Hersurred, complements these solutions by offering mentorship, financial literacy and networks that help women make informed decisions, balance ambition with protection, and build resilient families and communities.

Across Nigeria’s evolving financial and healthcare landscape, Leadway Group continues to demonstrate that empowering women requires more than advocacy. It requires deliberate, resilient infrastructure. Through an integrated ecosystem spanning pensions, health management, insurance protection, estate planning, and community empowerment, the Group provides practical structures that enable women to secure their health, income, families, and long-term futures.

At its core is a simple yet powerful conviction that when women are supported with the right financial and health frameworks, they gain the confidence to live and plan on their own terms.

Securing Tomorrow, Today

Financial independence must extend beyond active earning years. Through Leadway Pensure, the Group offers structured retirement planning that supports long-term income stability.

For many women, particularly entrepreneurs, professionals navigating career transitions, or those balancing caregiving responsibilities, retirement planning can be delayed. Accessible Retirement Savings Accounts and voluntary contribution options provide a disciplined pathway to building sustainable wealth over time. By encouraging early participation and consistent saving, Leadway Pension enables women to maintain dignity, independence, and financial confidence well into retirement.

Retirement security, in this context, becomes an extension of empowerment.

Health as the First Wealth

Financial resilience is difficult to sustain without reliable access to healthcare. Through Leadway Health, the Group provides comprehensive health coverage that protects everyone, especially women and home custodians, from the economic disruption often caused by medical emergencies.

Access to an extensive provider network ensures timely treatment while reducing out-of-pocket expenses, preserving both productivity and income stability. Preventive initiatives, including early-stage cancer screenings and women-focused health awareness programmes, further strengthen this protection by promoting early detection and reducing long-term treatment costs.

By integrating treatment access with preventive care, Leadway Health reinforces the protection of health, safeguarding earning capacity, and sustaining financial security.

Planning Legacies with Clarity and Confidence

True financial stability includes control over how one’s life’s work is preserved. Leadway’s trust and estate planning services simplify legacy structuring, making it easier for women to formalise asset distribution and protect dependents from uncertainty.

Through its digital Will creation platform, women can lead family efforts to establish clarity around inheritance, guardianship, and wealth continuity. For primary earners and financial anchors within families, estate planning becomes a deliberate act of foresight, one that secures stability across generations.

Protection that Fuels Ambition

Across life, health, and income-related insurance offerings, Leadway provides structured risk management solutions that women professionals and entrepreneurs can leverage for peace of mind. With responsible protection in place, women can pursue growth opportunities, scale businesses, and make long-term investments with greater confidence.

Protection, within this framework, becomes not merely a safety net but a catalyst for expansion.

Hersurred: Where Community Meets Capability

Complementing its financial and health solutions is Hersurred by Leadway, a purpose-driven platform that fosters mentorship, financial literacy, and meaningful connections among women.

Hersurred recognises that empowerment extends beyond structured products. It creates space for women to access trusted networks, practical insights, and knowledge that strengthen both ambition and execution. By integrating community engagement into its broader ecosystem, Leadway reinforces a multidimensional approach to women’s advancement, one that balances protection with possibility.

Strengthening Families, Stabilising Futures

Leadway’s integrated approach recognises the multiplier effect of empowering women. Retirement planning secures long-term dignity. Health coverage preserves productivity. Estate planning ensures continuity. Insurance maintains income stability.

When women are empowered and secure, families are resilient. When families are resilient, communities thrive, and the nation progresses.

The Choice to Secure Your Future

Financial security is rarely accidental. It is built through deliberate, informed decisions.

For women building careers, enterprises, and legacies, the structures already exist. Retirement planning can begin now. Preventive healthcare can be prioritised. Assets can be protected. Community and knowledge can be embraced.

Choose to plan.

Choose to protect.

Choose to live your way, confidently, intentionally, and financially secure.